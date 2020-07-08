TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2020.



Achieved a book-to-bill ratio in Q2 of 0.97:1

Ended Q2 2020 with over $50M in total backlog, of which $28M is due in Q3 2020

Generated $3.0M in cash in Q2 and ended the quarter with $6.4M in net cash on the balance sheet

Achieved highest gross margin percentage of 32.3%

Achieved net income of $2.0M in the quarter (7.6% of sales)

Received $0.8M in Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy in the quarter

Received $3.3M ($2.4M USD) in loans from the US Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which can be forgiven in future periods if certain conditions are met

Subsequent to quarter-end, FTG entered into a new 2 year, $20M USD committed credit facility on terms similar to the previous agreement

Second Quarter Results : (three months ended May 29, 2020 compared with three months ended May 31, 2019)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Sales $26,822,000 $32,235,000 Gross Margin 8,674,000 9,717,000 Gross Margin (%) 32.3 % 30.1 % Operating Earnings (1): 4,313,000 5,388,000 • R&D Investment 1,583,000 1,168,000 • R&D Tax Credits (203,000 ) 10,000 • Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss (464,000 ) 140,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 97,000 272,000 Net Earnings before Tax 3,300,000 3,798,000 • Income Tax 1,302,000 1,348,000 • Non-controlling Interests (36,000 ) (32,000 ) Net Earnings After Tax $2,034,000 $2,482,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.09 $0.11 - diluted $0.08 $0.10





Year-to-Date : (six months ended May 29, 2020 compared with six months ended May 31, 2019)

YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Sales $51,360,000 $57,625,000 Gross Margin 12,634,000 16,471,000 Gross Margin (%) 24.6 % 28.6 % Operating Earnings (1): 4,555,000 8,706,000 • R&D Investment 2,664,000 2,284,000 • R&D Tax Credits (375,000 ) (195,000 ) • Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss (415,000 ) 296,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 396,000 543,000 • Impairment of Intangibles 1,145,000 - Net Earnings before Tax 1,140,000 5,778,000 • Income Tax 1,771,000 2,155,000 • Non-controlling Interests (68,000 ) (77,000 ) Net (Loss) Earnings After Tax ($563,000 ) $3,700,000 (Loss) Earnings per share - basic ($0.02 ) $0.16 - diluted ($0.02 ) $0.15





(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.





Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q2 2020 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Received Canadian, US and Chinese government support to offset the impact of COVID-19, in the form of grants, forgivable loans and reduced or delayed tax remittances

Implemented hiring freeze, wage freeze and new capital spending freeze across FTG to maintain a strong balance sheet during the uncertain times related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Maintained solid bookings with a 0.97:1 book-to-bill ratio with increasing backlog in the US sites focused more on defense work and decreasing backlog in Canadian and Chinese sites focused more on commercial aerospace programs

Bookings in Q2 increased by $1.5M compared to Q1 2020

For FTG, overall sales decreased by $5.4M or 17% from $32.2M in Q2 2019 to $26.8M in Q2 2020. Circuits Fredericksburg contributed $2.6M in Q2 2020, compared to $0 last year. Also benefiting Q2 2020 was a $0.06 weakening of the Canadian dollar versus Q2 last year, which positively impacted sales by approximately $0.6M, net of the impact of realized losses on FX forward contracts. Negatively impacting sales in Q2 2020 was a $3M drop in simulator related sales compared to Q2 last year. Simulator related sales vary much more from quarter-to-quarter than other parts of FTG’s business and Q2 last year was a very strong quarter for simulator related sales. Chatsworth sales were down over $3M due in part to lower simulator sales, extended lead time for some components, other supplier issues related to COVID-19 and COVID-19 impact on operations. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $51.4M compared to $57.6M for the same period last year. The drop is due to lower Aerospace sales as described below.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $0.3M, or 2% in Q2 2020 versus Q2 2019. Included in Q2 2020 were sales of $2.6M from Circuits Fredericksburg, acquired in July, 2019. The Toronto and Chatsworth sites had lower sales and the Joint Venture in China was flat. Year-to-date sales in the Circuits Segment were $36.1M vs $34.5M in 2019. Circuits Fredericksburg contributed $4.7M in 2020. The two North American sites were down similar amounts this year and the Joint Venture was stable.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales in Q2 2020 were $7.2M compared to $13.0M in Q2 last year. Simulator related sales were down $3M in Q2 2020, which impacted all three sites. Simulator revenues are expected to rebound in the second half of 2020 as the backlog in simulator work at the end of Q2 2020 was strong. The Aerospace sites were negatively impacted by extended component lead times, as a result of COVID-19 impacts on the supply chain. Year-to-date 2020, Aerospace Segment sales were down $7.9M, of which simulator related sales were down $5M.

Gross margins in Q2 2020 were $8.7M or 32.3% compared to $9.7M or 30.1% in Q2 2019. The lower sales impacted the overall margin while strong cost control, the Canadian wage subsidy received and high throughput improved the margin percentage on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG for Q2 2020 was $5.2M compared to $5.2M in Q2 2019. Again, the strong operating performance resulted in the 19.4% EBITDA margin.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the quarter and the trailing 12 months ended May 29, 2020.

Q2 2020 Trailing 12 Months Net earnings to equity holders of FTG 2,034,000 1,795,000 Add: Interest, accretion 198,000 499,000 Income taxes 1,302,000 3,362,000 Depreciation/Amortization Stock Comp./Impairment 1,682,000 7,309,000 EBITDA $ 5,216,000 $ 12,965,000





(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in Q2 2020 was $2.0M or $0.08 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $2.5M or $0.10 per diluted share in Q2 2019. Net profit after tax in Q2 2020 was impacted by the lower sales, offset by strong throughput and operating results and the Canadian wage subsidy.



The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $3.8M in Q2 2020 compared to $3.9M in Q2 2019. In Q2 2020, the sales were similar to Q2 2019 while the Circuits Fredericksburg site added approximately $2.2M in incremental costs in Q2 2020, offset by reduced costs on lower sales in other FTG sites. For the year-to-date, the net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $4.5M compared to $6.1M in the first 6 month of 2019.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $0.6M in Q2 2020 versus $0.7M in Q2 2019. The drop is due primarily to reduced sales from the simulator related market offset by reduced cost across the business. In the first 6 months of 2020, the net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was ($1.4M) compared to $1.2M in the same period last year. Reduced sales impacted earnings and Q1 2020 included $1.1M cost for impairment of intangible assets.

As at May 29, 2020, the Corporation’s net working capital was $30.0M, compared to $28.6M at year-end in 2019. The increase is due to higher cash, higher inventories offset by lower accounts receivable. As the existing bank facility agreement was scheduled to expire in November 2020, the outstanding bank debt of $4.6M pursuant to that facility was classified as current as of May 29, 2020.

Net cash at the end of Q2 2020 was $6.4M compared to net cash of $2.2M at the end of 2019.

Subsequent to quarter end, FTG Circuits Fredericksburg had a fire in the production area of the plant. No employees were injured. One piece of equipment was damaged but work-around production processes have been created while that equipment is repaired or replaced. While there was smoke and water damage in significant parts of the building, production resumed within a few days, and building remediation is ongoing.

Also subsequent to the end of Q2 2020, FTG entered into an amended and restated two-year committed credit facility with the same major financial institution, which will expire in July, 2022. The amended credit facility is a US$20.0 million committed revolving credit facility consisting of a US$10.0 million operating credit for working capital purposes and a US$10.0 million term credit to fund capital expenditures. The key terms of this credit facility are comparable to the previous one.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China. FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) May 29, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 14,258 $ 7,647 Accounts receivable 19,308 21,085 Contract assets 317 432 Inventories 23,284 21,990 Prepaid expenses 1,518 1,770 58,685 52,924 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 14,406 13,830 Right-of-use assets 13,187 - Deferred income tax assets 724 724 Investment tax credits receivable 2,506 3,035 Deferred development costs 218 279 Intangible assets and other assets, net 1,084 2,585 Total assets $ 90,810 $ 73,377 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,998 $ 17,104 Provisions 904 946 Contract liabilities 3,288 216 Current portion of bank debt 5,603 5,416 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,755 - Income tax payable 115 639 28,663 24,321 Non-current liabilities Bank debt 2,245 - Lease liabilities 11,608 - Deferred tax payable 1,373 1,297 Total liabilities 43,889 25,618 Equity Retained earnings $ 17,182 $ 17,745 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,457 ) (1,554 ) 15,725 16,191 Share capital Common Shares 19,663 19,323 Preferred Shares 2,218 2,218 Contributed surplus 8,264 8,933 Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 45,870 46,665 Non-controlling interest 1,051 1,094 Total equity 46,921 47,759 Total liabilities and equity $ 90,810 $ 73,377







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (loss) Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) May 29, May 31, May 29, May 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 26,822 $ 32,235 $ 51,360 $ 57,625 Cost of sales Cost of sales 16,678 21,659 35,877 39,467 Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,069 859 2,063 1,687 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 401 - 786 - Total cost of sales 18,148 22,518 38,726 41,154 Gross margin 8,674 9,717 12,634 16,471 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 4,056 4,119 7,487 7,361 Research and development costs 1,583 1,168 2,664 2,284 Recovery (reversal) of investment tax credits, net (203 ) 10 (375 ) (195 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 54 40 100 83 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 13 - 25 - Amortization of intangible assets 97 272 396 543 Interest expense on bank debt, net 57 90 98 167 Accretion on lease liabilities 141 - 278 - Stock based compensation 40 80 91 154 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (464 ) 140 (415 ) 296 Impairment of intangible assets - - 1,145 - Total expenses 5,374 5,919 11,494 10,693 Earnings before income taxes 3,300 3,798 1,140 5,778 Current income tax expense 1,261 1,294 1,695 2,071 Deferred income tax expense 41 54 76 84 Total income tax expense 1,302 1,348 1,771 2,155 Net earnings (loss) $ 1,998 $ 2,450 $ (631 ) $ 3,623 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ (36 ) $ (32 ) $ (68 ) $ (77 ) Equity holders of FTG $ 2,034 $ 2,482 $ (563 ) $ 3,700 Earnings (loss) per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.15







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) May 29, May 31, May 29, May 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 1,998 $ 2,450 $ (631 ) $ 3,623 Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments 518 302 766 290 Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (478 ) (1,258 ) (860 ) (1,325 ) Change in tax impact 120 314 216 331 160 (642 ) 122 (704 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,158 $ 1,808 $ (509 ) $ 2,919 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ 2,187 $ 1,851 $ (466 ) $ 2,967 Non-controlling interest $ (29 ) $ (43 ) $ (43 ) $ (48 )







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Six months ended May 29, 2020 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive

controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2019 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 17,745 $ 8,933 $ (1,554 ) $ 46,665 $ 1,094 $ 47,759 Net (loss) - - (563 ) - - (563 ) (68 ) (631 ) Stock-based compensation - - - 91 - 91 - 91 Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for PSU’s exercised 760 (760 ) - - - - Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise of PSU's (420 ) - - - - (420 ) - (420 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - 741 741 25 766 Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax impact - - - - (644 ) (644 ) - (644 ) Balance, May 29, 2020 $ 19,663 $ 2,218 $ 17,182 $ 8,264 $ (1,457 ) $ 45,870 $ 1,051 $ 46,921 Six months ended May 31, 2019 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated Other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2018 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 11,687 $ 8,672 $ (774 ) $ 41,126 $ 1,181 $ 42,307 Net earnings (loss) - - 3,700 - - 3,700 (77 ) 3,623 Stock-based compensation - - - 154 - 154 - 154 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - 261 261 29 290 Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges net of tax impact - - - - (994 ) (994 ) - (994 ) Balance, May 31, 2019 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 15,387 $ 8,826 $ (1,507 ) $ 44,247 $ 1,133 $ 45,380







