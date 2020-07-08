New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoporous Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817729/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Zeolites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clays segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.1% share of the global Nanoporous Materials market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Nanoporous Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Activated Carbon Segment Corners a 16.7% Share in 2020
In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanoporous Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nanoporous Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nanoporous Materials Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Nanoporous Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Zeolites (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Zeolites (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Zeolites (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Clays (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Clays (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Clays (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Activated Carbon (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Activated Carbon (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Activated Carbon (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Silica Gel (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Silica Gel (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Silica Gel (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Activated Alumina (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Activated Alumina (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Activated Alumina (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nanoporous Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Nanoporous Materials Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Nanoporous Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Nanoporous Materials Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Nanoporous Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Nanoporous Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Nanoporous Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Nanoporous Materials Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Nanoporous Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nanoporous Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Nanoporous Materials Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Nanoporous Materials Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Nanoporous Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: Nanoporous Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Nanoporous Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Nanoporous Materials Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: French Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Nanoporous Materials Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Nanoporous Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: German Nanoporous Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Nanoporous Materials Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Nanoporous Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Nanoporous Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Nanoporous Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: United Kingdom Nanoporous Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Nanoporous Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Nanoporous Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Nanoporous Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Nanoporous Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Nanoporous Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Rest of World Nanoporous Materials Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Nanoporous Materials Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 103
