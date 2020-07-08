New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817728/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Thermal Spray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global High Performance Ceramic Coatings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The High Performance Ceramic Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Segment Corners a 21.5% Share in 2020

In the global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

Aps Materials Inc.

Aremco Products, Inc.

Bodycote Plc

Ceramic Polymer GmbH

Oerlikon Metco

Praxair Surface Technologies

Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions

Swain Tech Coatings, Inc

Zircotec Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Thermal Spray (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Thermal Spray (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Thermal Spray (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) (Technology) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) (Technology) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) (Technology) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) (Technology)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) (Technology) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) (Technology) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Aviation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Aviation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Aviation (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Chemical Equipment (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Chemical Equipment (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chemical Equipment (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Medical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Medical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Medical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in US$

Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: United States High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 33: United States High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Japanese High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Chinese High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 51: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for High Performance Ceramic Coatings

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: European High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 61: European High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 62: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: French High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 65: French High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: French High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 70: German High Performance Ceramic Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: German High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Italian High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 78: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for High Performance Ceramic Coatings

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in US$

Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Russian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 104: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 112: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Australian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 129: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 134: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for High Performance Ceramic Coatings in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 142: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 143: Latin American High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 144: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Argentinean High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Argentinean High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 152: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Brazilian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Mexican High Performance Ceramic Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Rest of Latin America High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 176: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in the

Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Iran in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Iranian High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 188: Israeli High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 189: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 190: Israeli High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 191: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 194: Saudi Arabian High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 195: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian High Performance Ceramic Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 201: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 202: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 204: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Rest of Middle East High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 206: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Rest of

Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$

Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 208: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East High Performance Ceramic

Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 210: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 211: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in US$

Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 212: African High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 213: African High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African High Performance Ceramic Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 132

