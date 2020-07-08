New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Service Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cups & Glasses segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Food Service Disposables market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Food Service Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Trays & Containers Segment Corners a 11.7% Share in 2020
In the global Trays & Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 478-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food Service Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Food Service Disposables Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Food Service Disposables Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Plates (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Plates (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Plates (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Cutlery (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Cutlery (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Cutlery (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Plastics (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Plastics (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Plastics (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Aluminum (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Aluminum (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Aluminum (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Restaurant (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Restaurant (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Restaurant (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Retail Store (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Retail Store (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Retail Store (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Institution (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 38: Institution (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Institution (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Food Service Disposables Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 44: Food Service Disposables Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020
to 2027
Table 47: Food Service Disposables Market in the United States
by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Food Service Disposables Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Food Service Disposables Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Food Service Disposables Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 55: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 58: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Food Service Disposables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Food Service Disposables Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Food Service Disposables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Food Service Disposables Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food
Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Food Service Disposables in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Food Service Disposables Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Food Service Disposables Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Food Service Disposables Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020-2027
Table 86: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Food Service Disposables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: Food Service Disposables Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Food Service Disposables Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Food Service Disposables Market in France by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Food Service Disposables Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Food Service Disposables Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Food Service Disposables Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Food Service Disposables Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Food Service Disposables Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 115: Italian Demand for Food Service Disposables in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Food Service Disposables Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Food Service Disposables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Food Service Disposables Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Food Service Disposables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Food Service Disposables Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Food Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Spanish Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 130: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 135: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Food Service Disposables Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Food Service Disposables Market in Russia by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Russian Food Service Disposables Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Food Service Disposables Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 144: Food Service Disposables Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 146: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:
2020-2027
Table 149: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 155: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by
Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Food Service Disposables Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Food Service Disposables Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Indian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Food Service Disposables Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 178: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Food Service Disposables Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 181: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Food Service Disposables Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 183: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 189: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Service
Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Service
Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market
Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Food Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 203: Food Service Disposables Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Food Service Disposables Marketby
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 208: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Food Service Disposables Marketby Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 211: Latin American Demand for Food Service Disposables
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Food Service Disposables Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 215: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:
2020-2027
Table 218: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 221: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 222: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 223: Food Service Disposables Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Food Service Disposables Market in Brazil by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: