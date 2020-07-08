Cedar Falls, Iowa, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar Falls, IA – A flourishing Midwestern community located in northeast Iowa, the City of Cedar Falls, IA, recently launched a powerful new economic development website targeted to further grow jobs and investment in the area. The site, www.SelectCedarFallsIA.com, is designed to meet the needs of site location consultants, corporate executives, real estate professionals, and others looking to expand or launch their business.



Why Cedar Falls?



One of only four cities in Iowa to earn an Aaa rating from Moody’s Investors Service (the highest achievable rating by an entity), Cedar Falls has been described as having an ‘exceptional’ financial profile resulting in robust operating fund balance and cash. Attaining this rating helps the City receive lower interest rates when it sells bonds which reduces the property tax burden for debt service.



Cedar Falls is also proud to offer internet capability that ranks among the best in the world. Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU), the community-owned municipal utilities provider, announced on June 17, 2020, that 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) internet service is now available for both businesses and residential customers. Cedar Falls is the first city in Iowa to offer this service city-wide.



As more businesses, education centers, and individuals move their operations online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, efficient internet service has become more important than ever. Named the fastest internet service provider in the country by PC Mag in 2020 and topping several larger national competitors, CFU has increased the capacity of all internet service tiers in addition to offering 10 gigabit service. The standard internet speed for homes and businesses is now 250 megabits per second.



“This upgrade to 10 gigabit leads our ability to compete with the best cities in the world in terms of broadband availability and helps solidify Cedar Falls as a destination for economic development opportunities,” said Shane Graham, Cedar Falls Economic Development Coordinator. “Combined with a low cost of living, a strong community of 40,000+, centrally located, and home to the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls is the perfect place to make your business home.”Learn more about developing your business in Cedar Falls, IA, at www.SelectCedarFallsIA.com.

