8 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Hydropower Generation market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 847 Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 847 Terawatt hours (TWh) by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydropower Generation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hydropower Generation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hydropower Generation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hydropower Generation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Hydropower Generation Market Estimates
and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hydropower Generation Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in Terawatt hours (TWh) for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Hydropower Generation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Hydropower Generation Historic Market Review
in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Hydropower Generation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Hydropower Generation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Hydropower Generation Market Growth Prospects
in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in
China in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Hydropower Generation Market Demand Scenario
in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Hydropower Generation Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Hydropower Generation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Hydropower Generation Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Hydropower Generation Historic Market Scenario
in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Hydropower Generation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis
in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Hydropower Generation Market Growth Prospects
in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Hydropower Generation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Hydropower Generation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period
2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Hydropower Generation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020-2027
Table 24: Hydropower Generation Market in Rest of Europe in
Terawatt hours (TWh): A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Hydropower Generation Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Hydropower Generation Historic Market
Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Hydropower Generation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Hydropower Generation Historic Market
Review in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 220
