New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydropower Generation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817700/?utm_source=GNW

8 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hydropower Generation market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 847 Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 847 Terawatt hours (TWh) by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alstom SA

Andritz AG

BC Hydro

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Cummins, Inc.

Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

DTE Energy

Duke Energy Corporation

Enel SpA

Georgia Power Company

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.

Gugler Water Turbines GmbH

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

Iberdrola SA

NextEra Energy Resources LLC

Norsk Hydro ASA

NTPC Ltd.

Tata Power Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Vattenfall AB







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817700/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydropower Generation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hydropower Generation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hydropower Generation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hydropower Generation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Hydropower Generation Market Estimates

and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hydropower Generation Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in Terawatt hours (TWh) for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Hydropower Generation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Hydropower Generation Historic Market Review

in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Hydropower Generation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Hydropower Generation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Hydropower Generation Market Growth Prospects

in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in

China in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Hydropower Generation Market Demand Scenario

in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Hydropower Generation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Hydropower Generation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Hydropower Generation Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Hydropower Generation Historic Market Scenario

in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Hydropower Generation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis

in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Hydropower Generation Market Growth Prospects

in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Hydropower Generation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh)

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Hydropower Generation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period

2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Hydropower Generation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020-2027



Table 24: Hydropower Generation Market in Rest of Europe in

Terawatt hours (TWh): A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Hydropower Generation Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Hydropower Generation Historic Market

Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Hydropower Generation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Hydropower Generation Historic Market

Review in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 220

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817700/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001