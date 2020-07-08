New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cement Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817680/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Blended, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach 2.7 Billion Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portland segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.7% share of the global Cement market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Cement market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.4 Billion Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.1 Billion Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.1 Billion Tons by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 751 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 851.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 782.8 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 717-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Boral Ltd.

Cemex, Inc.

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

CRH PLC

Eagle Materials, Inc.

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation

USG Corporation

Vulcan Materials Co.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cement Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cement Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Million

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cement Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Blended (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

Million Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Blended (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Million Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Blended (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Portland (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

Million Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Portland (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in Million Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Portland (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in Million Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in Million Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Residential (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

Million Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Million Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Residential (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Million Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

Million Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Infrastructure (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Infrastructure (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in Million Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Cement Market Estimates and Projections

in Million Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Cement Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in Million Tons for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Cement Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by End-Use in Million Tons for 2012-2019



Table 27: Cement Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Cement Historic Market Review by Type in

Million Tons: 2012-2019



Table 30: Cement Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Cement Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Cement Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Million Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Cement Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Cement: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Million Tons by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Cement Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Million Tons by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Cement Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cement in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Cement Market in Million Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 39: Cement Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Cement Market Growth Prospects in Million

Tons by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Cement Historic Market Analysis in China in Million

Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Cement Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Cement in Million Tons by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Cement Market Review in China in Million Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Cement Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cement Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Cement Market Demand Scenario in Million

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Cement Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Million Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Cement Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Tons by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Cement Market in Europe in Million Tons by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Cement Addressable Market Opportunity in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Cement Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Million Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Cement Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Cement Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in Million Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Cement Historic Market Scenario in Million

Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Cement Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Cement Historic Market Review in Million Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Cement Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Cement Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Million Tons by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German Cement Historic Market Analysis in Million

Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Cement Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Cement Market in Retrospect in Million Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Cement Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Cement Market Growth Prospects in Million

Tons by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Cement Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Million

Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Cement Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Cement in Million Tons by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 71: Cement Market Review in Italy in Million Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Cement Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Cement: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Million Tons by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Cement Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Million Tons by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Cement Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cement in Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Cement Market in Million Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Cement Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Cement Historic Market Review by Type in

Million Tons: 2012-2019



Table 81: Cement Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Cement Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Cement Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Million Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Cement Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Cement Market Estimates and Projections in

Million Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Cement Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in

Million Tons for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in Million

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Cement Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use

in Million Tons for 2012-2019



Table 90: Cement Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Million Tons by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Cement Market in Rest of Europe in Million Tons by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Cement Addressable Market Opportunity

in Million Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Cement Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Million Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Cement Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Cement Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Million Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Cement Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Cement Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in Million Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Cement Historic Market Scenario in

Million Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cement Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in Million Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Cement Historic Market Review in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Cement Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Cement Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Million Tons by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Cement Historic Market Analysis in

Million Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Cement Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Million Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Cement Market in Retrospect in Million

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Cement Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Cement Historic Market Review by Type in

Million Tons: 2012-2019



Table 114: Cement Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Cement Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Cement Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Million Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Cement Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Cement Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Million Tons by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Cement Historic Market Analysis in

Million Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Cement Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Cement Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Million Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Cement Historic Market Analysis in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Cement Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cement: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Million Tons by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Cement Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Million Tons by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cement Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cement in Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cement Market in Million Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Cement Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Cement Market Trends by

Region/Country in Million Tons: 2020-2027



Table 131: Cement Market in Latin America in Million Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Cement Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Cement Market Growth Prospects in

Million Tons by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Cement Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

Million Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Cement Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Cement in Million Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Cement Market Review in Latin America in Million

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Cement Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Tons by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Cement Market in Argentina in Million Tons by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Cement Addressable Market Opportunity in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Cement Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Million Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Cement Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Cement Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in Million Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Cement Historic Market Scenario in Million

Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Cement Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Cement Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Cement Historic Market Review in Million

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Cement Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Cement Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Million Tons by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Cement Historic Market Analysis in Million

Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Cement Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Cement Market in Retrospect in Million Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Cement Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Cement Market Estimates and

Projections in Million Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Cement Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in Million Tons for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Cement Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Cement Latent Demand Forecasts

in Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Cement Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Million Tons for 2012-2019



Table 162: Cement Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Cement Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Cement Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Million Tons: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Cement Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Cement Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Cement Historic Market by Type in

Million Tons: 2012-2019



Table 168: Cement Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Cement Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Cement Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Million Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Cement Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Cement: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Million Tons by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Cement Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Million Tons by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Cement Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cement in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Cement Market in Million Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 177: Cement Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Cement Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Tons by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Cement Market in Israel in Million Tons by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Cement Addressable Market Opportunity in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Cement Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Million Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Cement Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Cement Market Growth Prospects in

Million Tons by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Cement Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Million Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Cement Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cement in Million Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Cement Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Million Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Cement Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Cement Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Tons by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Cement Historic Market Analysis

in Million Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Cement Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Cement Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Tons by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Cement Historic Market Analysis

in Million Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Cement Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Cement Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Million Tons by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Cement Historic Market Analysis

in Million Tons by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Cement Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Cement Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Cement Market in Retrospect in

Million Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Cement Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Cement Market Estimates and Projections in

Million Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Cement Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in Million Tons for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Cement Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in Million

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Cement Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use

in Million Tons for 2012-2019



Table 207: Cement Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 480

