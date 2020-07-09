HEIDELBERG, Germany, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- instrAction GmbH named Florian Rohde as Managing Director and Chief Technical Officer. The venture-backed clean-tech innovation company has pioneered a unique, affordable and sustainable water purification solution that removes harmful pathogens and heavy metals from drinking water while preserving healthy elements. Now, having forged relationships with leading companies in the water treatment industry, the team is preparing to enter the market. Rohde, a former executive at BRITA Group and Austria-based BWT AG, will lead the commercialization strategy.



instrAction aims to vastly improve access to healthy drinking water – through affordable innovation. Today, it is estimated that 2.2 billion people worldwide lack regular access to clean drinking water. Even in developed countries, levels of toxins like lead, cadmium and chromium in drinking water are on the rise. For decades, purification techniques have remained virtually unchanged with only modest innovations to improve efficacy and cost. instrAction intends to disrupt the status quo with its breakthrough filter technologies -- MetCap® and BacCap®. When combined, they form powerful resins that remove pathogens and toxic metals in a single filtration step, without sacrificing healthy elements like calcium and magnesium.

Commercialization of the technologies will begin early next year. Rohde will lead the strategy. A water industry expert, he previously founded and led the Group Water Dispensing Solutions Division at BWT AG. As Head of Group Marketing for BWT’s Point of Use Division, he helped grow market share for household, water dispenser and filter products.

Before BWT, Rohde spent nearly a decade at BRITA Group. As Director of Product Marketing at BRITA Home Division, he broadened the product portfolio to include water filter jugs and bottles, water faucets with integrated filter solutions, and drinking water dispensers. While there, he established a profitable new subsidiary for BRITA. Earlier roles included innovation management and business development positions at Melitta Haushaltsprodukte, a division of the Melitta conglomerate, and engineering roles at Kraft Jacobs Suchard GmbH & Co (now Mondelez).

“Florian has the experience, connections, and entrepreneurial drive to lead instrAction’s go-to-market strategy,” said CEO, Jürgen Hölscher. “His extensive knowledge of the global filtration industry is matched by his experience of growing international organizations. He has a keen eye for anticipating trends and a special talent for introducing market-leading products. Better yet, he shares our conviction that access to healthy drinking water is a fundamental human right. He’s an excellent fit to lead our growing team.”

Rohde commented: “At instrAction, we have an incredible opportunity to drive meaningful progress in the global effort to make healthy drinking water accessible and affordable to all. The barriers to clean water are formidable and without novel new treatment technologies they will remain so. instrAction is on its way to shattering the barriers with its rich chemistry expertise, extensive library of resins, and steady product development progress. I’m excited to take on the challenge.”

MetCap and BacCap are registered trademarks of instrAction GmbH.

About instrAction, GmbH

instrAction is an emerging clean-tech innovation leader in the global water purification industry. Leveraging its extensive library of absorption resins and chromatography expertise, the company has pioneered a new class of filtration solution for drinking water that removes bacteria and toxins while preserving healthy elements -- in a single filtration step. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, the company is privately owned and supported by a leading German venture capital firm. www.instraction.com .

