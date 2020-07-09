McPhy selected to deploy a hydrogen station in the Grand Ouest region.

With 30 stations in reference, McPhy confirms its position as a key partner in the sector of zero-emission mobility.

La Motte-Fanjas, July 09 2020 – 07.30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, has been selected by Total to equip, alongside other partners, the hydrogen station in Le Mans. This station was announced in a previous press release on April 91 and inaugurated yesterday, July 8, 20202.

McPhy installed and commissioned the McFilling 20-350 station (also called « Starter Kit ») in March 2020 as part of this project in Le Mans.

Already selected to equip several projects in the territories, the McFilling 20-350 hydrogen station enables a recharging solution to vehicles with a pressure of 350 bar, as well as a partial recharging solution (up to 60%) for vehicles requiring a recharging pressure of 700 bar. This station will also be used to charge the first hydrogen bus tested by the metropolis of Le Mans.

Hydrogen ensures a significant reduction in pollution from the transport sector, as this fuel does not emit polluting particles or CO 2 into the atmosphere. The fast recharging time and autonomy of hydrogen vehicles, similar to internal combustion engines, also ensure their professional use.

Since April, this project has been accounted for in the 30 stations3 in reference for McPhy and contributes to the development of a more carbon-efficient mobility in the territories.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

