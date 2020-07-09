Oslo, 9 July 2020



You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q2 2020 report on Thursday 16 July 2020.

Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 16 July 2020 at 07:00 CET

Report for the first half and second quarter 2020, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir/.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results

Time: 16 July 2020 at 08:30 CET

The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://bit.ly/3eaVBV4 . Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:

Norway: +47 2100 2610

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9126

USA: +1 720-543-0206

Confirmation code: 8319729

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Contact information:

Adevinta Investor Relations

Marie de Scorbiac

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 14 65 77 40

ir@adevinta.com

Adevinta Media Relations

Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications

+33 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

***

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio spans 35 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com .

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



