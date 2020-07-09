Alstom announces intention to submit commitments to the European Commission as part of its planned acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

9 July 2020 – Following the notification of the transaction to the European Commission on 11 June 2020, Alstom has taken a further step towards closing of its planned acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.

After initial discussions with the European Commission, Alstom today announces its intent, in coordination with Bombardier Transportation and the Caisse de depot et placement du Québec (CDPQ), to submit commitments to respond to the Commission's potential concerns.

The proposed commitments include:

A transfer of Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train

The divestment of the Alstom Coradia Polyvalent and the Reichshoffen production site in France

The divestment of the Bombardier TALENT 3 platform and dedicated production facilities located within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany

Providing access to certain interfaces and products for some of Bombardier Transportation’s Signalling On-Board Units and Train Control Management Systems (TCMS)

The contemplated commitments are subject to the European Commission’s approval. The divestitures will comply with all applicable social processes and consultations with employee representatives' bodies.

Closing of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation remains on track for the first half of 2021.

