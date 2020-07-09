Alstom announces intention to submit commitments to the European Commission as part of its planned acquisition of Bombardier Transportation
9 July 2020 – Following the notification of the transaction to the European Commission on 11 June 2020, Alstom has taken a further step towards closing of its planned acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.
After initial discussions with the European Commission, Alstom today announces its intent, in coordination with Bombardier Transportation and the Caisse de depot et placement du Québec (CDPQ), to submit commitments to respond to the Commission's potential concerns.
The proposed commitments include:
The contemplated commitments are subject to the European Commission’s approval. The divestitures will comply with all applicable social processes and consultations with employee representatives' bodies.
Closing of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation remains on track for the first half of 2021.
|About Alstom
| Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.
|Contacts
| Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com
Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com
Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com
Attachment
ALSTOM SA
Levallois Perret, FRANCE
Press Release Remedies_Commitments_9thJULY2020_FINAL_ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
ALSTOM SA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: