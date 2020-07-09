New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kitchen Cabinets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817599/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Tall Cabinets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sink Cabinets segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.6% share of the global Kitchen Cabinets market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Kitchen Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Shelving Cabinets Segment Corners a 19.6% Share in 2020
In the global Shelving Cabinets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 582-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Canyon Creek Cabinet Company
  • Inter IKEA Systems BV
  • JPD Kitchen Depot
  • Masco Corporation
  • Shenandoah Cabinetry




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Kitchen Cabinets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Kitchen Cabinets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Kitchen Cabinets Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Tall Cabinets (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Tall Cabinets (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Tall Cabinets (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Sink Cabinets (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Sink Cabinets (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Sink Cabinets (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Shelving Cabinets (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Shelving Cabinets (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Shelving Cabinets (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Kitchen Cabinets Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Kitchen Cabinets Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 15: United States Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Canadian Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 18: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Kitchen Cabinets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 20: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 21: Japanese Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Kitchen Cabinets Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 23: Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 24: Chinese Kitchen Cabinets Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Kitchen Cabinets Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Kitchen Cabinets Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 27: European Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: European Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 29: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 30: European Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 31: Kitchen Cabinets Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 32: French Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 33: French Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 35: German Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 36: German Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italian Kitchen Cabinets Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 39: Italian Kitchen Cabinets Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Kitchen Cabinets: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 41: Kitchen Cabinets Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 42: United Kingdom Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Spanish Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 45: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 48: Russian Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 50: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 51: Rest of Europe Kitchen Cabinets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 53: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Australian Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: Australian Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 61: Indian Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Indian Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 63: Kitchen Cabinets Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Kitchen Cabinets Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 65: South Korean Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Kitchen Cabinets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Kitchen Cabinets Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Kitchen Cabinets Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 71: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 72: Latin American Kitchen Cabinets Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: Latin American Kitchen Cabinets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: Latin American Kitchen Cabinets Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 77: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: Argentinean Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Brazilian Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Brazilian Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 83: Mexican Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 84: Mexican Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Kitchen Cabinets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Kitchen Cabinets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 89: Kitchen Cabinets Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 90: The Middle East Kitchen Cabinets Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 91: The Middle East Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: The Middle East Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 93: Kitchen Cabinets Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Kitchen Cabinets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 95: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Iranian Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 98: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 99: Israeli Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Kitchen Cabinets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Kitchen Cabinets Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Kitchen Cabinets Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Kitchen Cabinets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Kitchen Cabinets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Kitchen Cabinets Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: African Kitchen Cabinets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Kitchen Cabinets Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 111: African Kitchen Cabinets Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 441
