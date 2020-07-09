VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) (“Upco”) is pleased to announce transformative changes to the corporate business model, undertaken to position the company to more effectively respond to – and benefit from – the rapid growth and evolving opportunities in the Wholesale Telecom and Digital Services sectors. Changes to the business model are driven by the new Board of Directors, formally appointed in May 2020 (reported earlier), and reflect their extensive experience and expertise in the target markets.
Salient elements of the Upco model are as follows:
Upco’s strategy invokes a four-phase approach as follows: 1) leverage core business capabilities and assets (Wholesale Telecom), 2) reinforce the core business by expanding into related areas (Voice and Data), 3) continue adding value to customers through extended offerings (OTT and UpcoPay), and 4) continued growth leveraging a synergized product mix. Key elements of the plan are targeted for delivery over a three-year period by 2022.
Mr. Andrea Pagani Chief Executive Officer, Upco International Inc., commented, “Board restructuring, initiated in December 2019, introduced a very substantial depth and breadth of expertise to the senior management team in our core areas of business. Building on this experience and insight, strategic planning and acquisitions over the past several months have positioned the company not only to respond to rapidly growing opportunities in the Wholesale Telecom and Digital Services sectors, but to assume a leadership role over time. We feel that we have the right people and the right business model for these dynamic times and are very much looking forward to delivering on our vision.”
About Upco International Inc.
Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco e-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.
Please visit upcointernational.com or upcomobile.com for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact, the information contained herein is of a forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by statements containing forward-looking information. Such factors include continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that statements containing forward looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on statements containing forward looking information. Readers should review the risk factors set out in the Company’s Filing Statement as filed on SEDAR.
