The global industrial radiography market is estimated to grow from USD 532 million in 2020 to USD 784 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Major factors fueling the growth include increasing demand for NDT services in automotive and aerospace industries, advancements in software that are integrated into radiography systems, stringent regulations by various governments regarding industrial safety and product quality, and the preventive maintenance of industrial equipment.

The key players in the market include 3DX-Ray LTD (U.K.), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Bosello HT (Italy), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), FujiFilm Holdings Corporation, and Others.

Market for digital radiography to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The market for the digital radiography technique is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Digital radiography is the latest development in industrial X-ray imaging, requires less time and effort, and the output is highly reliable; therefore, it is in greater demand in almost all the industries. Digital radiography offers many benefits over film-based technology such as saving of time, greater dynamic range, wider exposure latitude, post-processing capabilities, and image manipulation.



Automotive & transportation end user to hold major share of industrial radiography market in 2025



The automotive & transportation end user is expected to hold the majority of market share in 2025. The automotive sector is developing rapidly and is focusing more on high-value proposition along with cost reductions. Industrial radiography tools have become invaluable in these efforts as they provide manufacturers the ability to engineer products of higher quality with tighter tolerances, while also providing them a way to inspect the products during the production process. Further, the growing focus on automotive production and infrastructure development in an emerging region has boosted the growth of the industrial radiography market for the automotive and transportation end user.



North America to continue to be largest market for industrial radiography during forecast period

The adoption of industrial radiography equipment is high in North America due to well-developed manufacturing, mining, aerospace, and automotive & transportation industries in the region, which are the major application areas of industrial radiography. Similarly, the production of oil in this region has boosted the growth of the region's petroleum industry, which has applications for industrial radiography in its day-to-day operations.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Basic Components of Industrial Radiography



7 Industrial Radiography Imaging Process



8 Industrial Radiography Market, By Imaging Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Film-Based Radiography

8.3 Digital Radiography

8.3.1 Computed Tomography

8.3.2 Computed Radiography

8.3.3 Direct Radiography



9 Industrial Radiography Market, By Radiation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 X-Rays

9.3 Gamma Rays



10 Industrial Radiography Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Oil & Gas

10.4 Aerospace & Defense

10.5 Manufacturing

10.6 Power Generation

10.7 Others



11 Industrial Radiography Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.3 Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Industrial Radiography Market Rank Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Situation & Trends



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 General Electric

13.1.2 Fujifilm

13.1.3 Nikon

13.1.4 Shimadzu

13.1.5 Comet Group

13.1.6 Anritsu

13.1.7 Mettler-Toledo

13.1.8 Perkinelmer

13.1.9 3DX-Ray

13.1.10 Bosello High Technology

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Mistras Group Inc.

13.2.2 American Testing Services

13.2.3 Ashtead Technology Ltd.

13.2.4 Applied Technical Services Inc.

13.2.5 Nordson Dage

13.2.6 TUV Rheinland AG

13.2.7 North Star Imaging

13.2.8 Thales Group

13.2.9 TWI

13.2.10 Teledyne DALSA



