The global biological wastewater treatment market size is estimated to be USD 8.7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025.

Stringent regulations regarding the disposal of wastewater into the environment or for reuse, ageing infrastructure, water scarcity & reusability of wastewater, rapidly growing population, and industrialization are major drivers responsible for the growth of biological wastewater treatment market.



The aerobic segment projected to lead the biological wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.



Based on the process, the biological wastewater treatment market is classified into aerobic and anaerobic. The aerobic segment is projected to account for a larger share of the market. This larger share can be attributed to its stability in effluent processing and low capital cost requirement for installation.

The anaerobic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the low consumption of energy and low production of sludge after processing.



The industrial segment is expected to lead the biological wastewater treatment market.



Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into municipal and industrial. The industrial segment includes pulp & paper, meat & poultry, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. Others include textile, dairy, breweries, oil & gas, and metal. The industrial segment accounted for a larger share, owing to the high biological oxygen demand (BOD) requirement in industrial wastewater treatment and stringent regulations regarding the disposal of industrial wastewater.



North America is estimated to account for a major share of the market in 2020.



Based on the region, the biological wastewater treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in 2019, owing to the stringent regulations regarding the disposal of wastewater into the environment or reuse and the increasing water consumption from industries.

The presence of major manufacturers such as Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Aquatech International (US), and Xylem Inc. (US) and stringent regulations regarding the disposal of wastewater into the environment or for reuse are factors responsible for the growth of biological wastewater treatment market in North America.

The leading biological wastewater treatment equipment manufacturers profiled in this report are Veolia (France), and Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Aquatech International (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Pentair plc (US), Xylem Inc. (US), Samco Technologies, Inc. (US), and Dryden Aqua Ltd. (India), and DAS Environmental Expert GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage



The report covers the biological wastewater treatment market based on process, end-use industry, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the biological wastewater treatment market across various segmentations. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various processes (aerobic or anaerobic) in systems offered by top players operating in the biological wastewater treatment market.

Product Development/Innovation: A detailed insight into upcoming technologies for the manufacture of biological wastewater treatment equipment, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for biological wastewater treatment across different regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the biological wastewater treatment market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the biological wastewater treatment market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

4.2 Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, By Process

4.4 Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, By Region

4.5 North America: Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, By Process & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Aging Infrastructure, Water Scarcity, and Reusability of Water

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Disposal of Wastewater

5.2.1.3 Increase in Industrial Water Consumption and Discharge

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital, Maintenance, and Operational Costs

5.2.2.2 Decreasing Capital Funding

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Sustainable, Energy-Efficient, and Advanced Wastewater Treatment Technologies

5.2.3.2 Smart Metering and Data Analysis

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Energy Consumption and Environmental Footprint

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.7 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aerobic

6.2.1 Wide Application Areas, Low Capital Cost, and Efficiency is Driving the Aerobic Segment

6.3 Anaerobic

6.3.1 Low Energy Consumption and Operational and Maintenance Costs are Expected to Drive the Anaerobic Segment



7 Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Municipal

7.2.1 Majority of the Municipal Wastewater is Treated Using Chemical Oxidation, Due to the High Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD)

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Contaminants Or Effluents Generated in Industries are Highly Concentrated

7.4 Pulp & Paper

7.4.1 Wastewater Generated From Processing of Pulp & Paper has High Concentration of Suspended and Dissolved Solids

7.5 Meat & Poultry

7.5.1 Wastewater Generated From the Meat & Poultry Industry Consists of Total Dissolved Solids (TSS), Fat, Oil, and Grease

7.6 Chemicals

7.6.1 Biological Wastewater Treatment Equipment is Used in the Chemicals Industry to Treat Produced and Discharged Wastewater

7.7 Pharmaceuticals

7.7.1 Pharmaceuticals Wastewater Contains High Concentration of Organic Matter, High Salt, and Other Suspended and Dissolved Solids

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Wastewater Generated From Other Industries is Highly Concentrated



8 Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 The Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Visionaries

9.1.2 Innovators

9.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.3 Business Strategy Excellence

9.4 Market Share of Key Players in the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, 2019



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Veolia

10.2 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

10.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

10.4 Aquatech International

10.5 Xylem Inc.

10.6 Condorchem Envitech, S.L.

10.7 Ecolab Inc.

10.8 Pentair PLC

10.9 Samco Technologies, Inc.

10.10 DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Microvi Biotech, Inc.

10.11.2 Organica Water, Inc.

10.11.3 Dryden Aqua Ltd.

10.11.4 Wastewater Compliance Systems, Inc. (WCS)

10.11.5 Biokube

10.11.6 Aqwise

10.11.7 Bishop Water Technologies Inc.

10.11.8 Biogill

10.11.9 Bluetector AG

10.11.10 Huber SE

10.11.11 Entex Technologies

10.11.12 Tomorrow Water

10.11.13 RF Wastewater

10.11.14 Bluewater Bio Limited

10.11.15 Bioshaft Water Technology, Inc.



