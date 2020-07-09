New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Electronic Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817612/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027.Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40% share of the global Advanced Electronic Packaging market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Advanced Electronic Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Electronic Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
