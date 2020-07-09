New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Electronic Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817612/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027.Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40% share of the global Advanced Electronic Packaging market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Advanced Electronic Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

ASE Technology Holding, Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Molex LLC

NXP Semiconductors NV

Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Semtech Corporation

STATS ChipPAC Pte., Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC)

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Thomas & Betts Corporation

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

TSI Group Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Electronic Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Advanced Electronic Packaging Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging (Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 5: Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging (Technology)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging (Technology)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 8: United States Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 10: Canadian Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Advanced

Electronic Packaging Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 14: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Electronic Packaging Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 18: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: French Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 20: French Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: German Advanced Electronic Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 22: German Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 24: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 27: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 28: Spanish Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 29: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in US$ Million

in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: Russian Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020

and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Asia-Pacific Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Advanced Electronic Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 37: Australian Advanced Electronic Packaging Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Australian Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 39: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 40: Indian Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 41: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Electronic Packaging

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 45: Latin American Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 46: Latin American Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 48: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in Latin America:

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 49: Argentinean Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 51: Brazilian Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 52: Brazilian Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 53: Mexican Advanced Electronic Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 54: Mexican Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 55: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in US$ Million

in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Latin America Advanced Electronic Packaging

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 57: The Middle East Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 58: The Middle East Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 59: The Middle East Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 60: The Middle East Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 61: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Advanced

Electronic Packaging Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 62: Iranian Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 63: Israeli Advanced Electronic Packaging Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 64: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 65: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 66: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 67: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 69: Rest of Middle East Advanced Electronic Packaging

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 70: Rest of Middle East Advanced Electronic Packaging

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 71: Advanced Electronic Packaging Market in US$ Million

in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 72: African Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 77

