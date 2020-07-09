Portland, OR, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report offers a brief introduction of the electric vehicle charger market and provides insights on key segments, regional conditions, investment opportunities, recent developments and trends, and leading players in the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the key factors responsible for boosting the demand for electric vehicle chargers during the forecast period. This report is an ideal source of information for new entrants, stockholders, and market players to plan strategies for business growth and obtain competitive advantage.

The research study offers a complete analysis of drivers, limitations, and opportunities in the global electric vehicle charger market. The factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle charger market are rise in initiatives by the government to reduce environment pollution and for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and rising market penetration of electric vehicles. Additionally, factors such as lack of standardization of EV charging, inadequate number of EV charging stations, surge in the demand for luxury and feature enabled vehicles, and wireless charging for electric vehicles are hugely contributing to the market growth.

The report presents detailed analysis on the major segments of the global electric vehicle charger market. The report segments the market into charging type, vehicle type, end user, and region. Based on charging type, the report divides the market into off-board chargers and on-board chargers. Based on vehicle type, the report classifies the market into plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). By end users, the report classifies the market into commercial and residential EV chargers. Based on region, the report evaluates the market across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Furthermore, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of countries from each region and deliberates the performance of leading segments in these countries for the estimated timeframe. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the major players in the market. The key players explored in the industry are Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ABB Ltd., Delphi Automotive, Chroma ATE, Aerovironment Inc., Chargemaster PLC, Silicon Laboratories, Schaffner Holdings AG, POD Point, and others. These insights are helpful for stakeholders in determining investment suitability and market players to grab opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, and geographical expansions.

This report is formulated by market experts by profoundly studying the market conditions using tested research methodologies. The analyses provided in the report helps in understanding the competitive scenario and take necessary actions to obtain a major share of the industry.

