Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Edible Oil Market, By Type (Mustard Oil; Soybean Oil; Sunflower Oil; Palm Oil; Olive Oil; and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The edible oil market in India is projected to grow from around $21.5 billion in 2019 to $35.2 billion by 2025 due to increasing disposable income and rising consumer awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness.



Moreover, strong marketing activities by leading edible oil brands, changing tastes and preferences of consumers, expanding population, and shifting consumption pattern towards branded oils is leading to rising consumption of edible oils in the country.



Surging penetration of processed foods is expected to continue driving consumption of edible oils in the country. In 2019, Soya oil accounted for more than one-third of the market share in India edible oil market. The other leading oil types include Mustard oil, Palm oil and Sunflower oil. Olive oil segment continues to gain market traction in India, however, the product's share stood at just around 1% in 2019.



West India dominated the country's edible oil market in 2019, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. East and West regions also account for a significant market share, with the South region grabbing the smallest market pie.



Some of the major players operating in India edible oil market include Adani Wilmar Limited (Fortune), Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd (Dhara), Cargill India (Nature Fresh, Gemini), Patanjali Ayurved Limited (Patanjali), Emami Agrotech Ltd. (Emami Healthy & Tasty and Himani Best Choice) and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of India edible oil products market

To classify and forecast India edible oil products market based on type, by distribution channel and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for India edible oil products market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India edible oil market

To conduct pricing analysis for India edible oil market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the India edible oil products market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product of Interest Introduction: Refined Edible Oil



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights



5. India Edible Oil Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Mustard Oil; Soybean Oil; Sunflower Oil; Palm Oil; Olive Oil; and Others (Sesame Oil, Coconut Oil, Linseed Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Groundnut Oil, Castor Oil, Niger seed Oil etc.))

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Modern Grocery Retail; Traditional Grocery Retail; Online Retail and Direct/Institutional Sales)

5.2.3. By Region (North, South, East, West)

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.4. Product Benchmarking (w.r.t. brand, SKU and prices)



6. North India Edible Oil Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Distribution channel



7. South India Edible Oil Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Distribution channel



8. East India Edible Oil Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Distribution channel



9. West India Edible Oil Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Distribution channel



10. Supply Chain Analysis



11. Import & Export Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers/Opportunities

12.2. Challenges/Restraints



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.1.1. Current Market Competition Scenario (High, Medium, Low)

16.1.2. Growth Prospects (for existing players and new entrants)

16.1.3. Future Market Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Adani Group

16.2.2. Agro Tech Foods Limited

16.2.3. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.4. Bunge India Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.5. Cargill India

16.2.6. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

16.2.7. Emami Agrotech Ltd.

16.2.8. Vimal Oil & Foods Company



17. Strategic Recommendations



