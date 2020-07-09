Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Water Purifiers Market, By Installation Mode (POU & POE), By Application, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Africa water purifiers market was valued $390 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach $540 million by 2025 on account of deteriorating water quality, rapid industrialization and increasing awareness about waterborne diseases.



Growing concerns related to water scarcity due to less or no rainfall and drought in several parts of the country is further stressing on the need of proper water infrastructure in the country. Moreover, increasing population and lack of access to safe drinking water is fueling the demand for water purifier in the country.



Increasing investments by the government and advancements in the water purification technology are expected to bring down the prices of water purifiers in the country in the coming years. In terms of installation mode, point of entry (POE) segment held around two-thirds of the market share in 2019 as this installation mode allows efficient processing of a large amount of water.



Based on regional analysis, South Africa water purifier market can be segmented into Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and others. Western Cape region led the market in 2019 due to presence of cities like Cape Town which observed day zero in 2019 as the city ran out of water.



List of major players operating in the South Africa water purifiers market include Nectar Water Technologies (Pvt) Ltd., So - Safe Water Technologies, Nasgas Appliances, Aqua Hygienic, Multiply Industrial Co., Ltd., Aqua Fine Corporation, Vital Enterprises (Hydro Safe Products), Aquaguard, Pure Tech Water Purification, Aqua Cleanses, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of South Africa water purifiers market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast South Africa water purifiers market based on installation mode, application, sales channel and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for South Africa water purifiers market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in South Africa water purifiers market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for South Africa water purifiers market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the South Africa water purifiers market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product of Interest: Water Purifiers



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights

4.1. Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Specifications of Brand Used



5. South Africa Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Installation Mode (POU & POE)

5.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal)

5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Company, By Application

5.2.7. By Application, By Technology

5.3. Product Market Mapping



6. South Africa POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, RO Tankless, Activated Carbon, Nanofiltration)

6.2.2. By Product Category (Purifier, Dispenser, Others)

6.2.3. By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Commercial, Residential)

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. South Africa POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology (Ultraviolet, RO Tank, Activated Carbon, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration)

7.2.2. By Product Category (Purifier, Dispenser, Others)

7.2.3. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Municipal)

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. South Africa Commercial & Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Category (Dispenser, Ice & Coffee, Purifier, Filtration, Others)



9. South Africa Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Category (Purifiers)

9.2.2. By Technology (RO Tank, Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration)

9.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor)

9.2.4. By Installation Mode



10. South Africa Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Purifier, Boilers & Others)

10.2.2. By Technology (RO Tank, Ultrafiltration, RO Tankless, Ultraviolet, Activated Carbon)

10.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor)

10.2.4. By Installation Mode



11. South Africa Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product Category (Purifier, Dispenser, Others)

11.2.2. By Technology (RO Tankless, Nanofiltration, Ultrafiltration, Activated Carbon, RO Tank, Ultraviolet)

11.2.3. By Sales Channel (Retail, Direct, Distributor, Online)

11.2.4. By Installation Mode



12. South Africa Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Product Category (Dispenser, Ice & Coffee, Purifier, Others)

12.2.2. By Technology (RO Tank, Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, Activated Carbon, RO Tankless, Nanofiltration)

12.2.3. By Sales Channel (Distributor, Direct, Retail, Online)

12.2.4. By Installation Mode



13. South Africa Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.1.1. By Value

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Purifier, Others)

13.2.2. By Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet, Nanofiltration)

13.2.3. By Sales Channel (Distributor, Direct, Retail, Online)

13.2.4. By Installation Mode



14. South Africa Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast

14.1.1. By Value

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Purifier, Others)

14.2.2. By Technology (RO Tankless, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet, Nanofiltration)

14.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail)

14.2.4. By Installation Mode



15. Market Dynamics

15.1. Drivers

15.2. Challenges



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Price Point Analysis

17.1. Product Pricing

17.2. Product Segmentation Chart



18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis

18.1. Market Share & Forecast by Sales Channel

18.1.1. Market Share by Sales Channel in Residential Market

18.1.2. Market Share by Sales Channel in Commercial Office Market

18.1.3. Market Share by Sales Channel in Food & Beverage Market

18.1.4. Market Share by Sales Channel in Healthcare Market

18.1.5. Market Share by Sales Channel in Industrial Market

18.1.6. Market Share by Sales Channel in Municipal Market



19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



20. Trade Dynamics



21. South Africa Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape

22.1. Nectar Water Technologies (Pvt) Ltd.

22.2. So - Safe Water Technologies

22.3. Nasgas Appliances

22.4. Aqua Hygienic

22.5. Multiply Industrial Co. Ltd.

22.6. Aqua Fine Corporation

22.7. Vital Enterprises (Hydro Safe Products)

22.8. Aquaguard

22.9. Pure Tech Water Purification

22.10. Aqua Cleanses



23. Strategic Recommendations



