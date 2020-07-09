Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Hotel Market, By Hotel Type (Mid-market, Upscale Hotels, Economy Hotels), By Revenue Streams (Room, Food & Beverages, and others), By Booking Type, By Region, By Major City, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India hotel market is projected to grow from around $7.5 billion in 2019 to $16.8 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 15% during the forecast period.



The market is expected to grow on account of rising urbanization, increasing foreign as well as domestic tourist arrivals coupled with growing disposable income in the country. Expanding young & working population coupled with an increasing number of dual-income families is expected to positively affects the market in the coming years.



The country's hotel market is categorized into Mid-market Hotels, Upscale Hotels and Economy Hotels. Mid-market hotels segment holds the largest market share and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years due to customer-friendly prices, standard amenities and affordable room services offered by Mid-market hotels. Nevertheless, both Upscale as well as Economy segments are also anticipated to witness robust double digit growth during the forecast period.



Additionally, due to the rising investments by international players in the country's hotel industry, more hotels are expected to come up in the coming years. North India dominated the country's hotel market in 2019 and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. South India is another fast growing region in India hotel industry.



Major players operating in India hotel market include Oravel Stays Private Limited; Indian Hotels Company Limited; ITC Limited; EIH Limited; Bharat Hotels Limited; Lemon Tree Hotels; The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts; Marriott Hospitality Services Private Limited; etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the India Hotel Market.

To classify and forecast India Hotel Market based on Type, Revenue, Booking Type, Region and Cities.

To identify drivers and challenges for India Hotel Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Hotel Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India Hotel Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Area of Interest Introduction/Definition: Hotel Industry



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights



5. India Hotel Industry Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Hotel Type (Mid-market, Upscale Hotels and Economy Hotels)

5.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Room, Food & Beverages, and others (Auxiliary services, laundry, transport etc.)

5.2.2.1. India Hotel Industry Bookings Type Market Share

5.2.2.1.1. By Booking Mode/Channel (Offline Vs Online)

5.2.2.1.2. By Tourist (Domestic VS International)

5.2.3. By Region (North, West, South, East)

5.2.4. By Major Cities (Top 10)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Mid-market Hotel Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Revenue Stream (Room, Food & Beverages, and others (Auxiliary services, laundry, transport etc.))



7. India Upscale Hotels Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Revenue Stream (Room, Food & Beverages, and others (Auxiliary services, laundry, transport etc.))



8. India Economy Hotel Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. Revenue Stream (Room, Food & Beverages, and others (Auxiliary services, laundry, transport etc.))



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers/Opportunities

9.2. Challenges/Restraints



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)

13.1.1. Oravel Stays Private Limited

13.1.2. Indian Hotels Company Limited

13.1.3. ITC Limited

13.1.4. EIH Limited

13.1.5. Bharat Hotels Limited

13.1.6. Lemon Tree Hotels

13.1.7. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

13.1.8. Marriott Hospitality Services Private Limited

13.1.9. Hilton India Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.10. Radisson (India) Private Limited



14. Strategic Recommendations



