Impact of COVID-19 on the French Economy: Deviation & Trends Analysis Report, Segmentation (Automobile, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Energy, Electronic and Electrical, Aviation, Retail, Travel & Tourism, and Others) and Forecast 2019-2025

The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the pre and post COVID-19 impact on the France economy.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the France economy.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating France economy.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



France is one of the leading European economies after Germany and France. The country has a significant value in the export of goods and services. The country has shown a significant rise in manufacturing operations, including food & beverage, machinery and equipment, and chemicals. The monetary policy, structural reforms and economic conditions, have encouraged exports and investment in the country. However, global uncertainties and the impacts of social conflicts assessed on activity in 2018. Consumption and growth will benefit from a boost in households' purchasing power. The GDP growth is expected to stay nearly 1.3% in 2019-20 in France as per OECD. Moreover, France has more than 18,000 companies and over 380,000 employees in the manufacturing sector. The country's agri-food industry is the major contributor in the country economy with $170 billion revenue in 2017.



France is facing a major challenge of recession concerning the effect of COVID-19 pandemic. It has affected the whole production capability of the country coupled with a slowdown in global demand, and concerns regarding the availability of raw material. As a result, the manufacturing and other industries in the country have been temporarily shut down their industrial operations. According to the WHO, France recorded 15,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 till 23, March 2020 and 674 mortalities due to COVID-19 in the country. The fear regarding businesses and employment have rapidly increased since February in France. In France, economic uncertainty be seen to have grown more abruptly than concerns relating to the level of risk posed by the coronavirus.



On the basis of industrial operations, France economy is classified into automobile, food & beverage, energy, electronic and electrical, aviation, BFSI, retail, travel and tourism, and others. The energy sector has a significant effect of COVID-19 due to uncertainty in the generation and supply of the power and energy. AS per the French grid operator RTE the nuclear availability to remain 3.6 GW below the 2015 to 2019 average as well expected a national drop in nuclear demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak would result in the delay in the development of the new wind farm projects that further affect the deployment of the wind farm in the country that further affect the energy sector of the country.



Key companies operating in France whose business operations are significantly affected due to COVID-19 include AXA Group, Air France-KLM Group, Auchan Retail, Christian Dior SE, ENGIE Group, Total SA, Saint-Gobain S.A., Schneider Electric SE, Sanofi SA. AS COVID-19 disease is increasing rapidly for this the government of France provide the flexibility in the hundreds of billions worth of loans, delay tax payments and suspend rent and utility bills for smaller firms for economic support for the companies in the country. Moreover, the European Commission announced the approval of the France's plan to guarantee up to $350 billion in state to aid to ease the economic burden due to COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, this investment for the support of the country's economy further provide the companies to overcome the economic effect of coronavirus.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Government support/bailout packages

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis



3. Industry Overview

3.1. Historical market growth estimation of the France economy excluding COVID-19 pandemic effect

3.2. Deviations in the France economy growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic



4. Verticals Affected Most

4.1. Automobile

4.2. Food & Beverage

4.3. Chemical

4.4. Energy

4.5. Electronic and Electrical

4.6. Aviation

4.7. Retail

4.8. Travel and Tourism

4.9. Others



5. Company Profiles

5.1. AXA Group

5.2. Air France-KLM Group

5.3. Auchan Retail

5.4. Christian Dior SE

5.5. ENGIE Group

5.6. Total SA

5.7. Electricite de France SA

5.8. L'Oreal SA

5.9. Orange SA

5.10. Peugeot

5.11. Renault SAS

5.12. Saint-Gobain SA

5.13. Schneider Electric SE

5.14. Sanofi SA

5.15. VINCI

