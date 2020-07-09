Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the contract manufacturing of therapeutic peptides. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the peptide contract manufacturing market. Based on multiple parameters, such as projected growth of overall peptide-based products market, cost of goods sold and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030.

The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:



[A] distribution scale of operation (preclinical/clinical and commercial)

[B] type of synthesis method used

[C] end-user (small, mid-sized and large/very large)

[D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Market Summary and Insights



Since the establishment of the therapeutic relevance of insulin in the early 1920s, peptide therapeutics have come a long way. Presently, there are over 60 peptide-based drugs available in the market. Specifically, these products represent one of the earliest classes of biologics and have, so far, demonstrated significant potential in the treatment of a variety of metabolic and oncological disorders.

Examples of popular, marketed therapeutic peptides include Victoza, LUPRON DEPOT, Zoladex, Sandostatin and Somatuline. Further, according to experts, more than 600 pharmacological leads based on peptides are currently being investigated across various phases of development. Owing to their proven pharmacological value and favorable safety profiles, the demand for peptide drugs is on the rise. As a result, there is increasing interest in manufacturing solutions for large quantities of such molecules, often requiring complex manipulations of long macromolecular structures, chemical modifications and thorough purification, for both clinical and basic research applications.



Although a lot has been achieved in terms of improvements in peptide synthesis and purification methods, there are certain challenges, especially those related to large-scale manufacturing capabilities, which continue to plague drug developers in this domain. Additionally, there are certain technical complications related to the synthesis of complex, long chain macromolecules, which are known to compromise both product yield and purity. In order to optimize production processes and associated expenses, leverage superior expertise and infrastructure, and expedite time to market, many innovator companies have demonstrated the preference to work with specialty service providers.

Presently, there are a number of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that offer elaborate portfolios of services focused on peptide design, manufacturing and purification. Given the historical and prevalent trends in demand for peptide synthesis and purification services, several CMOs/CDMOs are actively expanding their capabilities and capacity to ensure consistent supply. We are led to believe that sponsor companies are likely to continue relying on contract manufacturing service providers over the coming decade.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering contract services for manufacturing of peptides, along with information on year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), geographical location of CMO, number and location of their respective facilities, type of peptide synthesis method used, type of peptide modification services offered, peptide purification technology used, and regulatory accreditations/certifications.

An analysis on the recent developments in the industry, highlighting collaborations, facility expansions, and upcoming peptide synthesis technologies within this domain.

Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for manufacturing peptides for therapeutic use, based on various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

A clinical trial analysis of completed, and active studies related to peptide therapeutics that are have been/being/likely to be conducted across various geographies, based on the trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, therapeutic areas type of sponsor/collaborator, geography and number of patients enrolled.

An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing peptides, based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain; it highlights the distribution of available peptide production capacity across companies of different sizes (small, mid-sized, large and very large firms), scale of operation (clinical and commercial), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific).

A discussion on regulatory guidelines related to peptide manufacturing, highlighting key differences across various geographies, including the US, Europe, Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea. It also includes details related to the various challenges, related to regulatory scrutiny, faced by peptide manufacturers.

Elaborate profiles of the key players that offer contract manufacturing services across different geographies, namely North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, details related to its manufacturing capabilities and facilities, and an informed future outlook.

A discussion on industry affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the evolution of this field; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Peptides

3.2.1. Structure of Peptides

3.2.2. Major Classes of Peptides

3.2.3. Synthesis of Peptides

3.2.4. Modification of Peptides

3.2.4.1. N-terminal Modification

3.2.4.2. Internal Modification

3.2.4.3. C-terminal Modification

3.2.4.4. Other Modifications

3.2.5. Purification of Peptides

3.2.6. Applications of Peptides

3.3. Overview of Contract Manufacturing

3.3.1. Need for Outsourcing in the Peptide Industry

3.3.2. Key Considerations for Selecting a CMO Partner

3.3.3. Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Services

3.3.4. Risks and Challenges Associated with Outsourcing Peptide Manufacturing Services

3.4. Future Perspectives



4. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Regulatory Scenario in North America

4.2.1. The US Scenario

4.2.1.1. Overview

4.2.1.2. General Guidelines

4.3. Regulatory Scenario in Europe

4.3.1. The European Scenario

4.3.1.1. Overview

4.3.1.2. General Guidelines

4.4. Regulatory Scenario in Asia-Pacific

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Australian Scenario

4.4.3. Chinese Scenario

4.4.4. Indian Scenario

4.4.5. Japanese Scenario

4.4.6. South Korean Scenario

4.5. Challenges Associated with Peptide Manufacturing



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 Chapter Overview

5.2 Contract Peptide API Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

5.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.2.5. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.6. Analysis by Peptide Synthesis Method Used

5.2.7. Analysis by Peptide Modification Services Offered

5.2.8. Analysis by Purification Technology Used

5.2.9. Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Chapter Overview

6.2. Contract Peptide API Manufacturers based in North America

6.2.1. AmbioPharm

6.2.1.1. Company Overview

6.2.1.2. Service Portfolio

6.2.1.3. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

6.2.1.4. Recent Development and Future Outlook

6.2.2. CPC Scientific

6.2.3. Creative Peptides

6.2.4. CSBio

6.3. Contract Peptide API Manufacturers based in Europe

6.3.1. Bachem

6.3.2. BCN Peptide

6.3.3. Corden Pharma

6.3.4. PolyPeptide

6.3.5. Senn Chemicals

6.4. Contract Peptide API Manufacturers based in Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Auspep

6.4.2. Chinese Peptide

6.4.3. Hybio Pharmaceutical

6.4.4. Peptide Institute

6.4.5. ScinoPharm



7. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnerships Models

7.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

7.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation (Deal Specific)

7.3.4. Analysis by Region

7.4. Expansion Models

7.5. List of Expansions

7.5.1. Analysis by Year of Expansion

7.5.2. Analysis by Type of Expansion

7.5.3. Analysis by Location of Expansion Project

7.6. Emerging Peptide Synthesis Technologies



8. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3 Peptide Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

8.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase

8.3.3. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

8.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.3.5. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

8.3.6. Analysis by Geography

8.3.7. Geographical Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

8.3.8. Geographical Analysis by Trial Phase

8.4. Peptide Therapeutics: Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population

8.4.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

8.4.2. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status and Therapeutic Area

8.4.3. Analysis by Trial Location

8.4.4. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status and Location

8.4.5. Analysis of Active Trials by Trial Phase and Location



9. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.3. Regional Capability Analysis: Contract Peptide API Manufacturers in North America

9.4. Regional Capability Analysis: Contract Peptide API Manufacturers in Europe

9.5. Regional Capability Analysis: Contract Peptide API Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



10. DEMAND ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Assumptions and Methodologies

10.3. Peptide API Manufacturing: Overall Annual Demand

10.3.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation

10.3.2. Analysis by Geography



11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodologies

11.3. Peptide API Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity

11.3.1. Analysis by Company Size

11.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

11.3.3. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

11.4. Concluding Remarks



12. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

12.3. Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing: Make versus Buy Decision Making

12.4. Conclusion



13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

13.3. Overall Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030

13.4. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation

13.5. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Peptide Synthesis Method Used

13.6. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by End User

13.7. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

13.7.1. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030

13.7.1.1. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Small Companies

13.7.1.2. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in North America,2020-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies

13.7.1.3. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies

13.7.1.4. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations

13.7.1.5. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations

13.7.1.6. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Chemical Synthesis Methods

13.7.1.7. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Non-Chemical Synthesis Methods

13.7.2. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030

13.7.3. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2030



14. SWOT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Strengths

14.3. Weaknesses

14.4. Opportunities

14.5. Threats

14.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors

14.7. Concluding Remark



15. CONCLUSION

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Takeaways



16. SURVEY INSIGHTS



Companies Mentioned (A-Z)



