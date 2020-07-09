Casey has been Featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, With Songs Achieving Millions of Views, Downloads and Streams.



CAMPBELL, CA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) announced today, that it has entered into an artist agreement with Casey Derhak to complete an exclusive Fan Pass Channel in the Company’s Vibe category on the Fan Pass platform. Vibe is a cross over category designed to connect with artists and their fans, that don’t necessarily place themselves in any specific music category or genre. Additionally, Mr. Derhak will promote his upcoming LIVE performance on the Fan Pass platform, to all his fans and social media followers.

“The Fan Pass launch event is really taking shape as we continue adding artists to our line-up. As we seek to feature a variety of music genres and performers to our event, Casey Derhak is an exciting addition and we are very excited to have him performing for all the fans on July 24, 2020. Stay tuned as we expand our artist roster and event line-up,” stated Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“I am looking forward to being an artist on the new Fan Pass platform and performing on the official launch event. Can't wait to interact with my fans again,” said Casey Derhak.

About Casey Derhak

Casey Derhak is a national touring artist and songwriter and producer based out of Nashville, TN. He was born in Portsmouth, NH and moved to South Florida when he was 12. Casey grew up in a very musical household, which has helped shape his musical identity over the years. He started learning guitar at the young age of thirteen while also pursuing his passion for baseball. Eventually, he came to cross-roads and chose to give his all to music. As Casey began developing his sound and playing the bar circuit in South Florida, it wasn’t long before he found his place in Nashville. Not only does he have a large catalog of music, but he has also had the pleasure of many other artists cutting his material as a songwriter. He has even had songs placed on TV and Radio, with the song “Hey Whiskey,” that Casey co-wrote with Smithfield peaked at #2 on SiriusXM in 2017 and made it #54 on the Billboard Charts on country radio in 2018. Casey has been featured in Rolling Stone and his songs have had millions of views, downloads and streams.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

