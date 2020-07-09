ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has released its 2020 Sustainability Report. The document provides detailed information on the Corporation's commitment to protect the environment, ensure strong governance and support our people and local communities.
The core business of Fortis is to deliver electricity and natural gas to customers. Energy delivery represents 93% of our assets with the remaining assets associated with electricity generation.
"We continue to demonstrate our commitment to delivering cleaner energy to customers and creating a more sustainable future," said Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis. "Two of our largest utilities, Tucson Electric Power and FortisBC have recently established ambitious emission reduction goals. In addition, more than 70% of the Fortis 2020 $4.3 billion capital plan is dedicated to asset resiliency, modernization and cleaner energy initiatives."
2020 Sustainability Report Highlights:
Fortis increased its sustainability disclosures in this latest report with the addition of the following new indicators:
"Our dialogue with shareholders and other stakeholders has informed our approach to sustainability as well as the new disclosures included in this latest report," said Nora Duke, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Human Resource Officer, Fortis. "We continue to make meaningful progress to ensure Fortis remains a strong, sustainable company for generations to come."
About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of $57 billion as at March 31, 2020. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.
Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.
