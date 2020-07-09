Portland, Ore., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, announced enhancements to their Legal GRC Platform today with the launch of Exterro Policy Management. Additionally, Exterro’s Summer release package features advancements that help to fill the gap between Information Security and Legal when responding to cybersecurity incidents, improve user security and authentication, and more smoothly integrate with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Cloud during e-discovery.
“With each incremental enhancement, our platform becomes a more complete Legal Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solution capable of solving the ever-increasing challenges that organizations of all sizes face,” said Chief Technology Officer Ajith Samuel. “This latest addition helps organizations establish a consistent, documented policy distribution and acknowledgement process that provides visibility and transparency to key stakeholders.”
Exterro Policy Management offers legal defensibility and insight into organizational efforts to comply with company policies and applicable state and federal requirements, and features:
“Policies must be well-managed and operational so that they are both effective and efficient tools to help the organization achieve its goals,” says Michael Rasmussen, a specialist regarding Governance, Risk, and Compliance. “The right policy management platform is flexible, context-driven, and adaptable to a dynamic and changing environment.”
Additionally, Exterro’s Summer release improves cybersecurity capabilities related to Exterro Incident and Breach Management, while also allowing for flexibility with e-discovery tools and integrations:
Read more about Exterro Policy Management.
