The global refinery fluid catalytic cracking units (FCCU) capacity increased from 19,926 mbd in 2014 to 21,050 mbd in 2019 at an AAGR of 1.1 percent. It is expected to increase from 21,050 mbd in 2019 to 22,240 mbd in 2024 at an AAGR of 1.1 percent. United States, China, India, Japan and Russia are the top five countries in the world accounting for 61.2 percent of total FCCU capacity in 2019.



Scope

Updated information relating to all active and planned fluid catalytic cracking units

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, fluid catalytic cracking units status for all active planned fluid catalytic cracking unit refineries

Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook to 2024

Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned fluid catalytic cracking units till 2024

Information on fluid catalytic cracking units capacities by refinery and country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned fluid catalytic cracking units across the world

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the fluid catalytic cracking units industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of fluid catalytic cracking units capacity data

Assess your competitor's fluid catalytic cracking units refinery portfolio



Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global Refinery FCCU Industry

3.1. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCCUnits

3.3. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Region

3.4. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, Regional Comparisons



4. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry

4.1. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview

4.2. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCCUnits, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country

4.3. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units Capacity by Key Countries

4.4. Refinery FCCU Industry in South Africa

4.5. Refinery FCCU Industry in Nigeria

4.6. Refinery FCCU Industry in Sudan

4.7. Refinery FCCU Industry in Ghana

4.8. Refinery FCCU Industry in Niger

4.9. Refinery FCCU Industry in Algeria



5. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry

5.1. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview

5.2. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCC Units, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country

5.3. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries

5.4. Refinery FCCU Industry in China

5.5. Refinery FCCU Industry in India

5.6. Refinery FCCU Industry in Japan

5.7. Refinery FCCU Industry in South Korea

5.8. Refinery FCCU Industry in Taiwan

5.9. Refinery FCCU Industry in Malaysia

5.10. Refinery FCCU Industry in Indonesia

5.11. Refinery FCCU Industry in Vietnam

5.12. Refinery FCCU Industry in Thailand

5.13. Refinery FCCU Industry in Philippines

5.14. Refinery FCCU Industry in Singapore

5.15. Refinery FCCU Industry in North Korea

5.16. Refinery FCCU Industry in Pakistan

5.17. Refinery FCCU Industry in Cambodia



6. Caribbean Refinery FCCU Industry



7. Europe Refinery FCCU Industry



8. Former Soviet Union Refinery FCCU Industry



9. Middle East Refinery FCCU Industry



10. North America Refinery FCCU Industry



11. OceaniaRefinery FCCU Industry



12. South America Refinery FCCU Industry



13. Appendix



