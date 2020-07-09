Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refinery fluid catalytic cracking units (FCCU) capacity increased from 19,926 mbd in 2014 to 21,050 mbd in 2019 at an AAGR of 1.1 percent. It is expected to increase from 21,050 mbd in 2019 to 22,240 mbd in 2024 at an AAGR of 1.1 percent. United States, China, India, Japan and Russia are the top five countries in the world accounting for 61.2 percent of total FCCU capacity in 2019.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Table of Contents
2. Introduction
3. Global Refinery FCCU Industry
3.1. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview
3.2. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCCUnits
3.3. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Region
3.4. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, Regional Comparisons
4. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry
4.1. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview
4.2. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCCUnits, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country
4.3. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units Capacity by Key Countries
4.4. Refinery FCCU Industry in South Africa
4.5. Refinery FCCU Industry in Nigeria
4.6. Refinery FCCU Industry in Sudan
4.7. Refinery FCCU Industry in Ghana
4.8. Refinery FCCU Industry in Niger
4.9. Refinery FCCU Industry in Algeria
5. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry
5.1. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview
5.2. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCC Units, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country
5.3. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries
5.4. Refinery FCCU Industry in China
5.5. Refinery FCCU Industry in India
5.6. Refinery FCCU Industry in Japan
5.7. Refinery FCCU Industry in South Korea
5.8. Refinery FCCU Industry in Taiwan
5.9. Refinery FCCU Industry in Malaysia
5.10. Refinery FCCU Industry in Indonesia
5.11. Refinery FCCU Industry in Vietnam
5.12. Refinery FCCU Industry in Thailand
5.13. Refinery FCCU Industry in Philippines
5.14. Refinery FCCU Industry in Singapore
5.15. Refinery FCCU Industry in North Korea
5.16. Refinery FCCU Industry in Pakistan
5.17. Refinery FCCU Industry in Cambodia
6. Caribbean Refinery FCCU Industry
7. Europe Refinery FCCU Industry
8. Former Soviet Union Refinery FCCU Industry
9. Middle East Refinery FCCU Industry
10. North America Refinery FCCU Industry
11. OceaniaRefinery FCCU Industry
12. South America Refinery FCCU Industry
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rw0bs
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: