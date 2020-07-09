Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Culinary Tourism Market [By Region - North America (The US), Europe (The UK, France, Italy & Germany) & Asia Pacific (China, Japan & India)] Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The proliferation of food networks has made culinary tourism one of the hottest trend in travel. The world's leading destinations are already leveraging the power of food tourism. The industry is increasingly witnessing higher opportunities for foodservice and culinary tourism providers with an underlying rise in integrative culinary and cultural events across the world. There has been a substantial increase in collaborations between local businesses and celebrated native chefs at popular tourist destinations.

According to this new report, the global culinary tourism market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.8 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% in the period 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is driven by rising demand by food enthusiast millennials, the surge in the number of travellers, the positive influence of digital media, increasing disposable income and food festivals and other promotions.

This report provides detailed analysis of the global culinary tourism market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various regional markets. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Culinary tourism, also known as gastronomic or food tourism refers to the exploration of food as the purpose of tourism. This exploratory eating encompasses a wide range of activities related to cooking, food sampling, food trends, winemaking and baking. The industry established linkages amongst the travel industry with agriculture, the food/beverage industry and more. Uptake of culinary tourism is seen as a result of increasing focus on defining cuisine as a true artistic expression of a country's culture.

Culinary tourism has garnered huge popularity in recent years. It has emerged as a vital component of the tourism experience. Growth of the market is attributed to the rise in demand by food enthusiast millennials, surge in the number of travellers, positive influence of digital media, increasing disposable income and food festivals and other promotions. Furthermore, the growing popularity of food truck is also expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. However, the market faces several challenges due to pandemic caused by COVID-19 outbreak, high cost associated with culinary tourism and safety issues in less explored areas.

Major industry players operating in the global culinary tourism market include Abercrombie & Kent, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, ITC Travel Group, T ELITE, The Travel Corporation, Topdeck Travel, Tour Radar, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global culinary tourism market.



