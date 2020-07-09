Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ventilator Market - Analysis by Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), Modes, Interface, End User, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ventilator Market was valued at USD 1198.54 Million in the year 2019. Escalating number of cases related to Respiratory and Lungs Diseases with growing prevalence of COPD, Strokes supported by ever growing geriatric population and companies investing heavily in incorporating advanced technology in order to offer high quality, latest technology products to hospitals and healthcare units with growing transmission of coronavirus across the world has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Ventilators during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Under the Mobility segment, Intensive Care ventilators are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing availability of different types of ventilators primarily made for hospital use clubbed with manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements. Also, surging number of coronavirus patients will be pushing growth in the market for ventilators during the coming years.



Invasive Ventilators, followed by Non Invasive, and Hospitals attained substantial market share under Interface and End User segment respectively, chiefly on the back of burgeoning demand for ventilators from hospitals which are engaged in treating COVID19 patients. Further, companies from different industries entering the ventilators market in order to meet the unprecedented demand for ventilators coupled with government partnering up with manufacturers to provide ventilators to hospitals and healthcare units has been forecasted to supplement the market growth in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity and sky rocketing number of coronavirus patients in United States supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of ventilators to users, will facilitate market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Ventilators market By Value.

The report analyses Ventilators Market By Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable).

The report further assesses the Ventilators market By Modes (Pressure, Volume, Combined, Others), By Interface (Invasive, and Non-Invasive), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Others).

The Global Ventilators Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Mobility Type, Interface Type, Mode Type, and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge, Drger, Smiths Group, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel, Vyaire Medical Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Ventilators market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Ventilator Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Ventilator Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ventilator Market: By Mobility

5.1.1 Intensive Care - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Portable - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Ventilator Market: By Modes

5.2.1 Pressure - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Volume - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Combined - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Ventilator Market: By Interface

5.3.1 Invasive - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Non-Invasive - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Competitive Scenario of Global Ventilator Market : By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.3 Home Care - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Ventilator Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ventilator Market: By Region



7. North America Ventilator Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Ventilator Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Mobility (Intensive Care, and Portable)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Modes (Pressure, Volume, Combined and Others)

7.5 Market Segmentation By Interface (Invasive, and Non-Invasive)

7.6 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care and Others)

7.7 North America Ventilator Market: Country Analysis

7.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Ventilator Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.9 Competitive Scenario of North America Ventilator Market: By Country

7.10 United States Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.11 United States Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)

7.12 Canada Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.13 Canada Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)



8. Europe Ventilator Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Ventilator Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Mobility (Intensive Care, and Portable)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Modes (Pressure, Volume, Combined and Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Interface (Invasive, and Non-Invasive)

8.6 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care and Others)

8.7 Europe Ventilator Market: Country Analysis

8.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Ventilator Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Ventilator Market : By Country

8.10 Germany Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.11 Germany Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)

8.12 France Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.13 France Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)

8.14 United Kingdom Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.15 United Kingdom Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)

8.16 Italy Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.17 Italy Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)



9. Asia Pacific Ventilator Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Ventilator Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Mobility (Intensive Care, and Portable)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Modes (Pressure, Volume, Combined and Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Interface (Invasive, and Non-Invasive)

9.6 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care and Others)

9.7 Asia Pacific Ventilator Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Ventilator Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

9.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Ventilator Market : By Country

9.10 China Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.11 China Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)

9.12 Japan Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.13 Japan Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)

9.14 India Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.15 India Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)

9.16 South Korea Ventilator Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.17 South Korea Ventilator Market Segmentation - By Mobility, By Modes, By Interface, and By End User (2015-2025)



10. Global Ventilator Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ventilator Market - By Mobility, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ventilator Market - By Modes, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ventilator Market - By Interface, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ventilator Market - By End User, 2025

11.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ventilator Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers During COVID

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Philips Healthcare

13.2 ResMed

13.3 Medtronic

13.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.5 Getinge

13.6 Drger

13.7 Smiths Group

13.8 GE Healthcare

13.9 Fisher & Paykel

13.10 Vyaire Medical Inc.



