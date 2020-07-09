Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the 5G industry "Insights on the 5G Industry"



The UK government is currently considering the impact that additional US sanctions against Huawei could have on the United Kingdom’s 5G networks. In January, the UK government included Huawei as a supplier of 5G equipment with the condition that the company’s equipment would be used for non-core elements of the network only. Huawei technology is already used extensively in 5G networks across the United Kingdom. However, analysts have predicted that the United Kingdom could reverse the January decision as a result of the latest US sanctions against the company.



In May, the US passed a new rule requiring foreign manufacturers using American chipmaking equipment to get a license before being allowed to sell semiconductors to Huawei. This rule seriously restricts Huawei’s ability to source microchips for its 5G equipment since it prevents the company from using computer chips designed by American companies even if they are manufactured outside of the United States. It is feared that this restriction may result in the company having to rely on untrusted technology which could have security implications for the United Kingdom.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Insights on the 5G Industry"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900