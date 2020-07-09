Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The contemporary height-adjustable desk market is poised to grow by $ 2.87 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on contemporary height-adjustable desk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks and increase in mergers and acquisitions. In addition, growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The contemporary height-adjustable desk market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increase in the number of office spaces as one of the prime reasons driving the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth during the next few years.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The contemporary height-adjustable desk market covers the following areas:

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market sizing

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market forecast

Contemporary height-adjustable desk market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contemporary height-adjustable desk market vendors that include Adapt Europe Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., OKAMURA Corp., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group. Also, the contemporary height-adjustable desk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Office - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqdpy5

