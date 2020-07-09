Chart comparing distance from various ports in Europe and the Eastern U.S. to the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal and the Tehuantepec Interoceanic Isthmus Corridor

Chart depicting distance to various ports in Asia via the Pacific side of the Panama Canal compared to the Tehuantepec Interoceanic Isthmus Corridor

SAN ANTONIO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION, www.mirageenergycorp.com (OTC Pink: MRGE), announces it has signed a new agreement with NORTHERN HEMISPHERE LOGISTICS to increase its participation in the development of Northern Hemisphere’s Isthmus Corridor Project. The signing of this new agreement gives Mirage the right to participate for 50% of the project, an increase from 30% in the original agreement announced on March 16, 2020. The total estimated cost for the project is $2.0 Billion USD.



The Isthmus Corridor project consists of a series of pipelines and storage facilities in Mexico connecting the Port of Pajaritos on the Gulf of Mexico side to Salina Cruz on the Pacific side. The pipelines will provide a faster, more economical means of delivering crude oil and refined products from the U.S. to Asia, Mexico and the west coast of the U.S. compared to using the Panama Canal or the Cape Horn route, saving up to 36 days of true shipping time.

About Mirage Energy Corporation :



Mirage Energy Corporation (mrge) is a natural gas storage and international transportation company based in San Antonio, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Northern Hemisphere Logistics, Inc., WPF Transmission, Inc., WPF Mexico Pipelines, Cenote Energy, Project Consulting Services and Arendal, Mirage is developing an integrated pipeline infrastructure in and between Mexico and the U.S. and North America’s largest natural gas storage facility, located in Mexico. Founded in 2014 as Bridgewater Platforms Inc., the company changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016 ( http://www.mirageenergycorp.com ).

