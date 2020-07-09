TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q2 2020 results on Monday, August 10, 2020.  Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, president and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EDT, instead of a live presentation.  The webinar will be linked to a conference call.  Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production and sales information for Q2 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

  • Release of Q2 preliminary production and sales information
    July 16, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
  • Q2 Results release
    August 10, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
  • Q2 Results webinar 
    August 10, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC 
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    August 10, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 4792.

The Q2 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre  
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com