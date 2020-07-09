TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q2 2020 results on Monday, August 10, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, president and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EDT, instead of a live presentation. The webinar will be linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production and sales information for Q2 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 4792.
The Q2 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Barrick Gold Corporation
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
