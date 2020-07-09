Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, July 9, 2020 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced changes to its Board of Directors in conjunction with its recent listing on NASDAQ. Michael Atieh, Paul Carter, Heather Mason and Adam Stone will join the Company’s board as new members. Christof Hettich, L.L.D. will remain a Board Member and Peter Chambré will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board. Collectively, this group of Directors brings a range of experience and expertise which will be invaluable to Immatics’ continued progress as a leader in T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics.

Peter Chambré, Chairman of Immatics’ Board of Directors commented: “The interplay between Immatics’ target and TCR discovery platforms is the foundation of its clinical pipeline of TCR-based immunotherapies designed to attack solid tumors. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team at this formative time in the Company’s development. Our objective remains to demonstrate that our unique science translates into improved outcomes for patients and thereby build value for our shareholders.”

About Immatics

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Immatics’ future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning the timing of product candidates and Immatics’ focus on partnerships to advance its strategy are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Immatics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management's control including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Nothing in this presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Immatics undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact: For media enquiries Gretchen Schweitzer or Dr. Stephanie May Trophic Communications Phone: +49 171 185 56 82 immatics@trophic.eu Investor Relations Contact John Graziano Solebury Trout Phone: +1 646-378-2942 jgraziano@soleburytrout.com Immatics N.V. Anja Heuer Corporate Communications Phone: +49 89 540415-606 media@immatics.com Jordan Silverstein Head of Strategy Phone: +1 281-810-7545 InvestorRelations@immatics.com