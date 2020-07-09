BOSTON and OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today announced recent updates to its CURO Compensation Management solution.



Gerry O’Neill, co-founder and CEO of CURO, shared, “Recognizing the financial implications of the COVID-19 global pandemic that employers face, CURO has updated its Compensation Management offering to increase the flexibility and functionality of the solution. Our latest release puts HR and reward teams in a better place to manage budget constraints and compensation challenges both during and after the pandemic.”

Designed with challenging times in mind, the new release enables organizations to:

Effect negative salary changes

Model different pay budget scenarios with associated payroll cost savings highlighted

Review an online grid with proposed pay reduction scenarios by employee

Provide guideline recommendations to managers based on seniority of a role or business criticality, talent score and potential

Leverage advanced filter functionality to identify key talent groups and adjust rewards accordingly

Upload additional and relevant employee data to include in the allocation process

Configure tailored alerts to prompt users to enter justifications

“We know that the impact of the current crisis will last well beyond lockdowns and shelter at home orders. As a result, many employers will need to adjust year-end compensation processes and strategies. This release was driven by what we see happening in the market, particularly around compensation budget constraints, salary reductions and the increased scrutiny and criticality of each compensation award,” O’Neill continued.

In addition to the features listed above, CURO Compensation Management also offers the ability to:

Import and manage negative pay increases by configuring negative guideline increases and calculating budgetary impacts

Ensure accuracy in incentive pay calculations for employees that were placed on unpaid or sick leave or furloughed

Re-align internal and external bench market data with adjusted market benchmarks on salaries

Allow exceptional discretionary override of KPI-based incentive schemes or to apply a percentage based company multiplier

Manage deferred incentive pay payments throughout the year

O’Neill concluded, “CURO Compensation Management was developed to help organizations align employee compensation with business success in a way that’s efficient, strategic and fair. As conditions remain uncertain, the updated features and functionality reinforce our original intent while giving employers even more flexibility in managing compensation budgets.”

For information about CURO Compensation Management, visit https://curocomp.com/products/curo-compensation-management-software/ .

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make easy and fair compensation decisions. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders’ experience in managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs.