WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) (“22nd Century” or “the Company”), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding, will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2020 second quarter results. 22nd Century Group will issue a press release containing results at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events .



During the webcast, James A. Mish, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Zercher, Chief Operating Officer; and John Franzino, Chief Financial Officer, will review 2020 second quarter results.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in submitting questions in advance can do so by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@xxiicentury.com .

An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. The Company’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking by bringing its proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes – to adult smokers in the U.S. and international markets. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and agronomic traits and to commercialize those plants through a synergistic portfolio of strategic partnerships in the hemp/cannabis industry.

