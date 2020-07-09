Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary Biopipe Global, which developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, shipped its first plant to California with a capacity of 10m3/day (2,640 gallons/day). The plant will be installed at a campground in Southern California.



Enes Kutluca, the CEO of Biopipe, said, “Due to Covid-19, this is the first fully assembled and ready to install plant we have shipped from Turkey. We have an excellent engineering partner on the ground to install and commission the plant in the near future. We have implemented a new process with our manufacturer, PIMTAS, which will allow us to ship ready-to-install systems with capacity ranging from 2m3/day to 15m3/day. We also recognize that California Water Board (CWB) is one of the toughest water regulators in the world and we are confident that we will meet the effluent discharge standards set by CWB.”

Max Khan, the President & CEO of Lifequest, said, “Given our focus on Asia and Africa, we did not intend to enter the USA market until 2021 due to all the regulatory hurdles and certifications that are required. But due to strong inquiries from various parts of the country, we decided to start with the toughest state. California faces an intractable water crisis and the recycling of wastewater is the only way out. Our BIOPIPE system is an effective solution for onsite wastewater treatment because it produces non-potable water that can be reused. USA in general, but California in particular, represents an enormous opportunity.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

www.lifequestcorp.com

info@lifequestcorp.com

+1-646-201-5242

www.biopipe.co

Tanmay Pawale: Tanmay@biopipe.co

Nina Aquino: Nina@biopipe.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.