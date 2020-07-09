TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today its production and sales results for the second quarter of 2020.



In the second quarter of 2020, Mandalay produced a consolidated 24,752 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 24,916 ounces of gold equivalent.

Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, commented, “Both operations continued their strong start to the year with a quarter-over-quarter improvement in total ounces of gold equivalent sold. The second quarter production results were the Company’s best quarterly consolidated gold production since the fourth quarter of 2017.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “At Costerfield, the excellent results continued from the Youle vein, with the site producing 13,502 gold equivalent ounces. Antimony provided another solid quarter with 933 tonnes sold, the Company’s highest tonnes sold since the second quarter of 2016. The plant processed an average head grade of 11.23 g/t and 4.2% of gold and antimony, respectively, over the quarter. These were significant achievements considering that lower grade Brunswick ore was still blended and milled and the first levels of development in Youle are reaching the lower grade extents of the deposit. We expect to mine out the rest of the Brunswick orebody in the third quarter of 2020, and anticipate a stable level of production from Costerfield for the third quarter and a lift in the fourth quarter as stoping in the Youle vein ramps up.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “In June, we conducted a pilot plant test on improving tailing recoveries at Costerfield, with a trial installation of cavitation tube flotation columns. The majority of gold losses in the tails occur in ultra-fine fractions and the cavitation tubes have the capacity to recover these fine particles. Test results were excellent, showing gold recovery improvements greater than 3%. We have decided to advance this project and final engineering is currently underway with commissioning of the cavitation tube flotation columns expected by the fourth quarter of 2020. Total capital for this project is currently estimated to be less than $300,000.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “At Björkdal, the second quarter production showed improvements relative to the previous quarter, however, we still produced under our forecast rates as we resolved final issues related to the movement of ore from underground. Despite this, May and June were the best two months of production so far this year, demonstrating that we are on track for improved production in the final half of 2020. Aurora stoping was minimal for the quarter, however, we are now actively developing on six levels and constantly advancing the decline to the higher-grade lower levels of Aurora.”

Mr. Duffy concluded, “Mandalay delivered another strong production and sales quarter, which we expect to lead to strong financial performance when combined with improvements in the gold price experienced during the quarter. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create potentially significant uncertainties and difficulties. The Company is continuing to closely monitor the situation in both Australia and Sweden and will make adjustments, if necessary. Business continuity plans are in place with site-specific contingency considerations, should they be needed and as outlined in our March 20, 2020, press release.”

Saleable Production For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2020:

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company produced a total of 21,603 ounces of gold and 946 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 24,752 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 17,544 ounces of gold and 371 tonnes of antimony in the second quarter of 2019, representing a total of 19,500 ounces of gold equivalent.



Production at Björkdal was 11,250 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to 14,243 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2019.



Production at Costerfield was 10,353 ounces of gold and 946 tonnes of antimony in the second quarter of 2020, versus 3,301 ounces gold and 371 tonnes antimony in the second quarter of 2019.

Saleable Production For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:

The Company produced a total of 42,973 ounces gold and 2,054 tonnes antimony, representing a total of 50,429 ounces of gold equivalent production, versus 36,034 ounces gold and 946 tonnes of antimony in the corresponding six months of 2019, representing a total of 41,440 ounces of gold equivalent.



Production at Björkdal was 22,000 ounces gold.



Production at Costerfield was 20,973 ounces gold and 2,054 tonnes antimony.

Table 1 – Second Quarter And Six Month Saleable Production for 2020 and 2019

Metal Source Three months ended

June 30

2020 Three months ended

June 30

2019 Six months ended

June 30

2020 Six months ended

June 30

2019 Gold (oz) Björkdal 11,250 14,243 22,000 28,628 Costerfield 10,353 3,301 20,973 7,406 Total 21,603 17,544 42,973 36,034 Antimony (t) Costerfield 946 371 2,054 946 Average quarterly prices: Gold US$/oz 1,709 1,309 Antimony US$/t 5,688 6,894 Au Eq. (oz)(1) Björkdal 11,250 14,243 22,000 28,628 Costerfield 13,502 5,257 28,429 12,812 Total 24,752 19,500 50,429 41,440

Quarterly gold equivalent ounces (“Au Eq. oz”) produced is calculated by multiplying the saleable quantities of gold (“Au”), and antimony (“Sb”) in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the two amounts to get a “total contained value based on market price”, and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au in the period. Average Au price in the period is calculated as the average of the daily LME PM fixes in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken of the last business day; average Sb price in the period is calculated as the average of the daily average of the high and low Rotterdam warehouse prices for all days in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken from the last business day. The source for all prices is www.metalbulletin.com.

Sales For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020:

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company sold a total of 21,811 ounces of gold and 933 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 24,916 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 17,761 ounces of gold and 424 tonnes of antimony in the second quarter of 2019, representing a total of 19,994 ounces of gold equivalent.





Björkdal sold 11,290 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2020, versus 14,376 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2019.





Costerfield sold 10,521 ounces of gold and 933 tonnes of antimony in the second quarter of 2020, versus 3,385 ounces of gold and 424 tonnes of antimony in the second quarter of 2019.

Sales For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:

The Company sold 42,743 ounces gold and 1,793 tonnes antimony, representing a total of 49,192 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 37,618 ounces gold and 949 tonnes antimony in the second quarter of 2019, representing a total of 43,001 ounces of gold equivalent.



Björkdal sold 23,055 ounces gold.



Costerfield sold 19,688 ounces gold and 1,793 tonnes antimony.

Table 2 – Second Quarter Sales for 2020 and 2019, and Fourth Quarter of 2019

Metal Source Three months ended

June 30

2020 Three months ended

June 30

2019 Six months ended

June 30

2020 Six months ended

June 30

2019 Gold (oz) Björkdal 11,290 14,376 23,055 30,154 Costerfield 10,521 3,385 19,688 7,464 Total 21,811 17,761 42,743 37,618 Antimony (t) Costerfield 933 424 1,793 949 Average quarterly prices: Gold US$/oz 1,709 1,309 Antimony US$/t 5,688 6,894 Au Eq. (oz)1 Björkdal 11,290 14,376 23,055 30,154 Costerfield 13,626 5,618 26,137 12,847 Total 24,916 19,994 49,192 43,001

Quarterly Au Eq. oz sold is calculated by multiplying the saleable quantities of Au, and Sb in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the two amounts to get a “total contained value based on market price”, and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au for the period. The source for all prices is www.metalbulletin.com with price on weekend days and holidays taken of the last business day.

