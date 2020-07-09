BOSTON and LONDON and MILAN, Italy, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, and MolMed S.p.A (MLMD.MI), one of the company’s principal contract development and manufacturing partners, today announced that they have extended their collaboration – initiated in April 2018 – for a period of five years through June 2025.



With the extension of the collaboration, MolMed will continue to support activities related to the development and manufacturing of vectors and drug products for several of Orchard’s investigational ex vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapies in the upcoming years, including OTL-200 for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) and OTL-103 for Wiskott Aldrich syndrome (WAS), as well as for additional pipeline programs including OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-I). MolMed is the first company to have obtained good manufacturing practice (GMP) authorization for the gene and cell therapy markets in Europe and is the manufacturer for Strimvelis®, Orchard’s ex vivo HSC gene therapy for severe combined immunodeficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID) and the first such treatment approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“We are looking forward to continuing to build and expand upon our partnership with MolMed, who have supported the progression of many of our programs since their earliest clinical development stages,” said Frank Thomas, president and chief operating officer of Orchard. “Their expertise in gene therapy manufacturing, coupled with their deep knowledge of our programs, will be invaluable as our therapies for MLD and WAS approach anticipated approval and commercialization in Europe and across the globe.”

Luca Alberici, MolMed's chief business officer, added, "We are pleased to have strengthened our collaboration with Orchard to support them in their mission of bringing potentially transformative therapies to those suffering from severe rare diseases. After being Orchard’s exclusive manufacturer for Strimvelis, we are looking forward to supporting their manufacturing needs for additional programs both in clinical trials and in potential commercial applications following the anticipated approval of OTL-200 for MLD in Europe later this year.”

OTL-200 for MLD is currently under review by the EMA with a decision expected later this year.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Orchard now has one of the deepest and most advanced gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry spanning multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About MolMed

MolMed S.p.A. is a biotechnology company focused on research, development, manufacturing and clinical validation of novel cell and gene therapies. MolMed, established in 1996, has been listed since March 2008 on the Italian Stock Exchange managed by Borsa Italiana, and has its registered office in Milan, at the Biotechnology Department of Ospedale San Raffaele and an operating site at Bresso, at the OpenZone campus.

