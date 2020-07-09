VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on July 8, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.



Shareholders voted in favour of all items proposed by the Board of Directors and management.

All seven of the individuals nominated as directors were re-elected. Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix auditor’s remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Stock Option Plan.

The Board of Directors consists of:

R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus – Chair,

John Lewins,

Mark Eaton,

Saurabh Handa,

Cyndi Laval,

Ian Stalker, and

Graham Wheelock.

K92 officers re-appointed following the AGM are: John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer; Justin Blanchet, Chief Financial Officer; Warren Uyen, Senior Vice President Operations; Chris Muller, Vice President Exploration; David Medilek, Vice President Business Development and Investor Relations, and; Nancy La Couvée, Corporate Secretary

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

