Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Library Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The library management software market is poised to grow by $ 436.71 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on library management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for library management software from APAC and increase in M&A deals in the library services and automation market. In addition, rise in demand for library management software from APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The library management software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing need for library management software in K-12 schools as one of the prime reasons driving the library management software market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The library management software market covers the following areas:

Library management software market sizing

Library management software market forecast

Library management software market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading library management software market vendors that include Civica UK Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., ICV Partners LLC (SirsiDynix), Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, PrimaSoft PC Inc., ProQuest LLC, PTFS Inc., Soutron Ltd., and Tech-Receptives Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Also, the library management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

School library - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public library - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic library - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - External factor

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Civica UK Ltd.

CR2 Technologies Ltd.

ICV Partners LLC (SirsiDynix)

Insight Informatics Pty Ltd.

PowerSchool Group LLC

PrimaSoft PC Inc.

ProQuest LLC

PTFS Inc.

Soutron Ltd.

Tech-Receptives Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97lh40

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900