The Global Smart Ovens Market size is expected to reach $493.5 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 19.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Smart ovens are next-generation kitchen appliances with specialized features for receiving, processing, and sharing information via smartphones. Smart ovens are electrical microwave systems that provide Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Smart ovens are attached to a smartphone or a companion app.



The companion app helps customers to remotely monitor and operate smart ovens. It can also be used to set up automatic functions. Voice commands and smart home apps related to smart ovens have been launched in recent years. Amazon Echo or Google Home helps users to monitor the voice of connected smart ovens. These ovens have all the features of conventional ovens, as well as extra settings and configurations.



The smart oven has experienced strong customer response primarily due to its high degree of accessibility and technological properties. It can be conveniently linked via NFC, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technologies to a range of other smart kitchen appliances, including smart chimneys, refrigerators, and so on. The smart oven can be connected to a number of other kitchen appliances and other room devices, such as media players, room lights, sensors and so on.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019. The declining trend in market sizes is expected to not only sustain but will also amplify itself in year 2020 hugely disturbing the economies worldwide.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Counter-top and Built-in. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled:

LG Corporation (LG Electronics)

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Tovala

June Life, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, ,Mar - 2019,Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Smart Ovens Market by Type

4.1 Global Counter-top Market by Region

4.2 Global Built-in Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Ovens Market by End User

5.1 Global Residential Market by Region

5.2 Global Commercial Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Ovens Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Global Offline Market by Region

6.2 Global Online Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Smart Ovens Market by Region

7.1 North America Smart Ovens Market

7.2 Europe Smart Ovens Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Smart Ovens Market

7.4 LAMEA Smart Ovens Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 LG Corporation (LG Electronics)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Whirlpool Corporation

8.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

8.4 Panasonic Corporation

8.5 Sharp Corporation

8.6 Hitachi, Ltd.

8.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.8 Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

8.9 Tovala

8.10 June Life, Inc.



