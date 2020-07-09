SHANGHAI, China, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings” “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) at Beijing Meeting Room, F5, Building C, Sunland International, No. 999 Zhouhai Road, Pudong, Shanghai, P.R.C. at 4:00 p.m. (China Standard Time) on August 6, 2020 (which is 4:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on August 6, 2020).



Shareholders listed in the register of members at the close of business on July 10, 2020 (China Standard Time) are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place. Beneficial owners of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must act through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary of the Company’s ADS program.

Copies of the notice of the AGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed and for which adoption from shareholders is sought, the Proxy Statement, the Proxy Card and the Company’s 2019 Annual Report are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.gds-services.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .