The global automotive sunroof market size is predicted to reach USD 2926.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The growing improvement in sunroof glazing owing to the overhead safety concerns will impel manufacturers to introduce technologically advanced sunroof systems, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Automotive Sunroof Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Glass, Fabric), By Product Type (Pop-Up, Inbuilt, Tilt & Slide, Top Mount, Panoramic), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 929.6 million in 2018.

The report on the automotive sunroof market reveals:

Prominent insights on all the latest industry developments

Accurate data with comprehensive research

Market dynamics and growth exhibitors

Meticulous information about the leading players in the market

Market Driver :

Launch of Advanced Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Scope

The increasing adoption of electric sunroof owing to its convenience will subsequently propel healthy growth of the market. The heavy demand for environment-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, Panasonic unveiled a 180-W solar photovoltaic car roof for the Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) which is expected to increase vehicle efficiency by up to 10%. The integration of advanced technologies with dynamic designs to offer efficient sunroof systems will have a tremendous impact on the market during the forecast period. Audi in partnership with Alta Devices announced to launch panoramic glass roofs for key Audi models integrated with solar cells. The electricity produced from the solar roof can be used to supply power to seat heaters and air conditioning systems. Thus, the growing focus towards efficient electric cars will consequently enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing popularity and likeness towards electric vehicles will boost the market during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investment and government support for solar roof technology can be a fundamental factor augmenting the growth of the market.





Regional Analysis :

High Demand for Premium Vehicles to Support Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for premium vehicles in the emerging nations such as China and India. The rising investment in electric vehicles by major companies will boost the growth of the market in the region. The growing adoption of electric vehicles will subsequently increase the demand for in-vehicles sunroof in the region. The market in Europe is likely to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing passenger car sales. Stringent emission regulations along with the presence of major players such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz will influence growth in the region. North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of comfort-oriented features along with high adoption rate of sports utility vehicles in the region.

Key Development :

April 2019: Webasto Group announced that it has acquired Webasto Donghee for 100 million euros. The joint venture, which previously focused on the production and sale of panorama roofs, now becomes part of Webasto's worldwide development and production network.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Automotive Sunroof Market are:

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Webasto Group (Germany)

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Inteva Products (U.S.)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Valmet Automotive (Finland)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)





Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distributor Analysis – For Major Players

4.3 Growth and Penetration Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

4.6 Vendor Landscape

5. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.2.4 Electric Vehicles

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Type

5.3.1 Glass

5.3.2 Fabric

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.4.1 Inbuilt

5.4.2 Panoramic

5.4.3 Tilt & Slide

5.4.4 Top Mount

5.4.5 Pop-Up

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!!!





