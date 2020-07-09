DALLAS, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL), a fully-reporting, early stage, emerging biotech company focused on aerosol delivery of cannabinoids in the legal hemp and cannabis space using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), announced today that RTSL has received an additional commitment of 150,000 units under a 100,000 unit wholesale order of its Rxoid™ brand 5.0 mg proprietary CBD/CBG formulation which delivers a 98% bioavailable dose of CBD directly to the systemic blood stream.



Donal R. Schmidt, Jr., Chairman and CEO stated, “Our customer that specializes in sales directly to health practitioners has increased their commitment from 100,000 to 250,000 units. The primary reason given was the quality and relief their clients’ patients were receiving from our product. Undoubtedly, our customer clients see the efficacy and value of our delivery method for a pure, clean product. All of these orders will be built in our new ISO 13485 compliant facility. Physicians understand the importance of this lab and it is being reflected in their view of our product.”

Mr. Schmidt continued, “Our Rxoid™ CBD Inhalers are currently being sold through doctors’ offices and in pharmacies across the United States and we are extremely pleased about our products’ acceptance throughout the medical community. I expect this trend will continue to expand as word spreads about the quality of our products and our compliance with GMP standards.”

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL)

RTSL has developed and perfected a new method of formulation and manufacturing to deliver pure CBD, CBG and/or THC and combinations thereof in legal jurisdictions to consumers through an FDA approved medical device known as a metered dose inhaler (MDI). The Rxoid™ MDI product line is manufactured in compliance with cGMP on FDA approved equipment. Non-THC Cannabinoids are not yet approved by the FDA but are legal to consume in TX and many other states and export to legal foreign jurisdictions.

Properly formulated MDIs deliver Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (drugs, nutraceuticals or bioceuticals) through the pulmonary tract. An MDI is the most efficient method of delivery of an API other than an IV. RTSL’s MDIs are a safe replacement for vape pens and delivers a 98% bioavailable dose of CBD and/or THC directly to the systemic blood stream. The current vape market in the US is estimated to be $5 Billion.

An MDI is the replacement for vape pens as it uses no heat and needs no dangerous ingredients to work. In addition, MDIs are less expensive than any other route of delivery measured by blood serum levels. They are however, expensive to formulate and manufacture, in order to legally and properly work as an MDI under FTC rules on truth and labeling.

RTSL markets its Rxoid™ MDI products directly to pharmacies and physicians who treat GAD, PTSD and other stress and anxiety disorders.

RTSL’s MDI products also can be purchased online at www.rxoid.com .

We encourage all customers to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI’s and our products. RTSL makes no claims about therapeutic benefits of its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. If you experience any adverse reaction stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act).

Visit our corporate website at www.rtslco.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

