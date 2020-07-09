Bethlehem, PA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) a multifaceted ecosystem fostering innovation and driving IP, media and consumer products, capitalizes on thriving e-commerce environment.



E-commerce’s dominance over physical retail has been clearly demonstrated by a 18.8% YoY increase in sales during the 2019 holiday season according to Mastercard. Recent stay-at-home orders and store closures propelled Amazon’s traffic to new heights, seeing 2.54 billion visitors in March, a 65% YoY increase according to online research company Comscore.

Edison Nation’s product portfolio is well positioned to cater to the new realities of life at home, with products largely centered around arts and crafts, kitchen and baking, and baby products. Our Amazon sales saw a 75% YoY increase in April, a 95% YoY increase in May and daily volumes nearing those that were seen during the Q4 holiday season. Our newly released Lily & Grey branded 6-in-1 cake stand is now the number one ranked item in “cake stands” on Amazon.

“We are realizing the benefits of our investments in E-commerce and Amazon over the past 12 months,” explained Edison Nation Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ferguson. “We are working to launch new products designed for success through E-commerce channels including sensory plush items for children, kids foam tumblers, outdoor blankets and safety & security items.”

