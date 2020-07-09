TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its ongoing operations at the San Francisco mine located in Sonora, Mexico (the "San Francisco Mine").



During the first two months of operations, the San Francisco Mine reported sales of US$8.53 million and operating costs of US$3.77 million with an operating margin of US$4.76 million. The Company produced 5,087 ounces of gold and sold 4,977 ounces of gold at an average cost of US$741 per ounce of gold produced and an average cost of $758 per ounce of gold sold. Gold production in May was 2,349 ounces and in June reached 2,738 ounces.

Cash at the end of June at the San Francisco Mine was US$8.4 million

Arturo Bonillas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Magna, stated, “The residual leach operation at the San Francisco Mine continues to perform well and additional production from the processing of low-grade stockpile material is expected to further strengthen our balance sheet as we prepare to commence mining and processing fresh mineralized material next month. Our outlook on the future of the San Francisco Mine improves with each day that passes and our team remains confident and motivated to deliver on our promise to re-establish the mine as a profitable long-life mining operation."

The Company remains on-track to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study by the end of July, at which time mining and processing of fresh mineralized material from both the San Francisco and La Chicharra open pits will commence. Magna will also provide formal production and cash cost guidance at that time. The drill program at the San Francisco Mine is still scheduled to start in September and will underpin an updated reserve estimate and optimized production plan by the end of the year.

Magna ended the month of June with US$14.3 million in cash, including the treasury at the San Francisco Mine and funds recently raised through a private placement.

