USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT JUL 09, 2020
|Transaction type:
|Reverse Transaction
|Operation type:
|Liquidity providing
|Tender date:
|JUL-09-2020
|Time for submission of bids
|14.00-14.30 (CEST)
|Start date:
|JUL-13-2020
|Maturity date:
|OKT-05-2020
|Duration:
|84 days
|Offered volume:
|10.0 bln
|Min bid amount:
|100 mln
|Maximum bid amount:
|4.0 bln
|Max number of bids:
|10
|Lowest interest supplement:
|0.25 percentage points
|Min bid rate:
|0.32 %
|Allocation time:
|15.00 (CEST) on Tender date
Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on Jul 9, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
