USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT JUL 09, 2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:JUL-09-2020
Time for submission of bids14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date:JUL-13-2020
Maturity date:OKT﻿-05-2020
Duration:84 days
Offered volume:10.0 bln 
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:0.32 %
Allocation time:15.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on Jul 9, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se


 

 

 

 

 

 

 