The global automotive intelligence battery sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the intelligence battery sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets.



The major growth drivers for this market are growing environmental concerns, growing demand for fuel-efficient luxury vehicles, adoption of electrical and electronic components, and increasing vehicle production. High cost of the intelligence battery sensor will remain the major challenge for this industry.



The study includes the intelligence battery sensor market size and forecast for the intelligence battery sensor market through 2024, segmented by technology, voltage, end-use and region.



Some of the intelligence battery sensor companies profiled in this report include Continental, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, inomatic, NXP Semiconductors, Furukawa Electric, Vishay Intertechnology, Robert Bosch, Denso, MTA, Abertax Technologies, Autotec Components, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Automotive intelligence battery sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by technology, by voltage, by end use, and by region.

Regional analysis: Automotive intelligence battery sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, intelligence battery sensor in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the automotive intelligence battery sensor market by technology (LIN, CAN, and MCU), by voltage (12 volt, 14 volt, 24 volt, and 48 volt), by end use (passenger car [small car, compact car, mid-size car, large car, suvs & crossovers], light commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive intelligence battery sensor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the automotive intelligence battery sensor market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this automotive intelligence battery sensor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this automotive intelligence battery sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this automotive intelligence battery sensor area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, automotive intelligence battery sensor market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Intelligence Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Intelligence Market by Technology

3.3.1: LIN

3.3.2: CAN

3.3.3: MCU

3.4: Global Automotive Intelligence Market by Voltage

3.4.1: 12 Volt

3.4.2: 14 Volt

3.4.3: 24 Volt

3.4.4: 48 Volt

3.5: Global Automotive Intelligence Market by End Use

3.5.1: Small cars

3.5.2: Compact cars

3.5.3: Mid-Sized cars

3.5.4: Luxury cars

3.5.5: SUVs & Crossovers

3.5.6: Light commercial vehicles

3.5.7: Electric Vehicle



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region.

4.1: Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market

4.2.1: Market by Technology: LIN, CAN, AND MCU.

4.2.2: Market by Voltage: 12 Volt, 14 Volt, 24 Volt, and 48 Volt.

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.

4.2.4: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

4.3: European Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market

4.5: RoW Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market by Voltage

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market by End-use

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Continental

7.2: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

7.3: Inomatic

7.4: NXP Semiconductors

7.5: AMS

7.6: Furukawa Electric

7.7: Vishay Intertechnology

7.8: Robert Bosch

7.9: Denso

7.10: MTA



