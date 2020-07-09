Dublin, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CDD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CDD market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The CDD market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM CDD market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current CDD treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Epidemiology
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology include Prevalence of CDD, Diagnosed Prevalence of CDD, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CDD, and clinical characteristics of CDD scenario of CDD in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Key Findings
Country-wise Epidemiology
The epidemiology segment also provides the CDD epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Drug Chapters
This segment of the CDD report encloses the detailed analysis of the mid- and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Emerging Drugs
TAK935/OV935 (soticlestat): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics
TAK935/OV935 (soticlestat) is undergoing phase II clinical development trial, which is being developed by Takeda in collaboration with Ovid Therapeutics for the treatment of CDD. OV935/TAK-935 is a potent, highly-selective, first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) being investigated as an antiepileptic drug (AED). CH24H is predominantly expressed in the brain, where it plays a central role in cholesterol homeostasis. CH24H converts cholesterol to 24-hydroxycholesterol (24HC), which then exits the brain into the blood plasma circulation.
Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals is developing Ganaxolone, which is in phase III for the treatment of CDD. It is a synthetic analog of allopregnanolone, an endogenous neurosteroid produced in the central nervous system that modulates the brain neurotransmitter GABA. It is an allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors acting through binding sites which are distinct from the benzodiazepine binding site. The drug is currently being developed in three different dose forms (IV, capsule, and liquid) intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. The drug has also received orphan drug designation by the EU and the USFDA.
Market Outlook
Currently, there are no approved therapies for CDD. The treatment landscape of CDD includes multidisciplinary care, including antiepileptic drugs, anticonvulsants, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, neurological speech therapy, and dietetics. Therapeutic methods in patients with CDD are based on symptomatic drug use to control the most problematic complaints that increase disability and to increase the possibility for the development of the individual patient.
A multidisciplinary team approach is the most effective way to deliver necessary treatments aimed at maximizing the individual's abilities and facilitating any skills that may be emerging. Emphasis should be placed on early intervention therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and augmentative communication therapy. Important aspects of management include psychosocial support for the family, development of an appropriate education plan, and assessment of available community resources.
Seizures are a major problem for patients with CDD because they are usually severe and difficult to control with medication. No one anti-seizure medication has been found to be uniformly effective to treat CDD. A combination of anti-seizure medications may offer periods of seizurefreedom lasting anywhere from a few weeks to a few years. Antiepileptic and anticonvulsants medications are given as the first-line treatment to the patients one by one, and if the seizures relapse in such a situation, second-line medications are preferred.
The CDD market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted CDD market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.
This segment gives a thorough detail of CDD market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.
Key Findings
Drugs Uptake
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs that are expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers CDD market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.
This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.
Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.
Competitive Intelligence Analysis
The publisher performs competitive and market intelligence analysis of the CDD market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.
