This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CDD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CDD market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The CDD market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM CDD market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current CDD treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology include Prevalence of CDD, Diagnosed Prevalence of CDD, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CDD, and clinical characteristics of CDD scenario of CDD in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Findings



In the 7MM, the total prevalent population of CDD was estimated to be 16,397 cases in 2017.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of CDD in the seven major markets was 3,584 in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period

The United States accounted for the maximum diagnosed prevalent population among the 7MM in 2017

In EU5 countries, Germany accounted for the highest diagnosed cases of CDD while Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in 2017

In 2017, the total diagnosed prevalence of CDD in the United States was 208 in males and 1,315 in females

There are several types of clinical characteristics of CDD, among which, mainly eight types of characteristics are frequently observed. As per the estimates 1,234, 716, 1,142, 1,218, 1,317, 1,080, 976, 1,295, patients were affected by epileptic spasms, hypsarrhythmia, cortical visual impairment, hand stereotypies, gastrointestinal symptoms, constipation, reflux, and sleep difficulties in 2017.

Country-wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the CDD epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Drug Chapters



This segment of the CDD report encloses the detailed analysis of the mid- and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs



TAK935/OV935 (soticlestat): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics



TAK935/OV935 (soticlestat) is undergoing phase II clinical development trial, which is being developed by Takeda in collaboration with Ovid Therapeutics for the treatment of CDD. OV935/TAK-935 is a potent, highly-selective, first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) being investigated as an antiepileptic drug (AED). CH24H is predominantly expressed in the brain, where it plays a central role in cholesterol homeostasis. CH24H converts cholesterol to 24-hydroxycholesterol (24HC), which then exits the brain into the blood plasma circulation.



Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals



Marinus Pharmaceuticals is developing Ganaxolone, which is in phase III for the treatment of CDD. It is a synthetic analog of allopregnanolone, an endogenous neurosteroid produced in the central nervous system that modulates the brain neurotransmitter GABA. It is an allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors acting through binding sites which are distinct from the benzodiazepine binding site. The drug is currently being developed in three different dose forms (IV, capsule, and liquid) intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. The drug has also received orphan drug designation by the EU and the USFDA.



Market Outlook



Currently, there are no approved therapies for CDD. The treatment landscape of CDD includes multidisciplinary care, including antiepileptic drugs, anticonvulsants, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, neurological speech therapy, and dietetics. Therapeutic methods in patients with CDD are based on symptomatic drug use to control the most problematic complaints that increase disability and to increase the possibility for the development of the individual patient.



A multidisciplinary team approach is the most effective way to deliver necessary treatments aimed at maximizing the individual's abilities and facilitating any skills that may be emerging. Emphasis should be placed on early intervention therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and augmentative communication therapy. Important aspects of management include psychosocial support for the family, development of an appropriate education plan, and assessment of available community resources.



Seizures are a major problem for patients with CDD because they are usually severe and difficult to control with medication. No one anti-seizure medication has been found to be uniformly effective to treat CDD. A combination of anti-seizure medications may offer periods of seizurefreedom lasting anywhere from a few weeks to a few years. Antiepileptic and anticonvulsants medications are given as the first-line treatment to the patients one by one, and if the seizures relapse in such a situation, second-line medications are preferred.



The CDD market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted CDD market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of CDD market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Key Findings



The market size of CDD the seven major markets is USD 5.95 Million in 2017.

According to the publisher estimates, the United States accounts for the highest market size of CDD, in comparison to Japan and EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain).

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size in 2017.

Among 7MM, Japan accounts for the third-highest market size during the forecast period 2017-2030, at a CAGR of 27.37%, which is expected to grow due to launch of emerging therapies.

Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs that are expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers CDD market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs competitive and market intelligence analysis of the CDD market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of CDD, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the CDD epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for CDD is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of CDD market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM CDD market.

Report Highlights

CDD market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 26.68% for the study period 2017-2030.

The United States accounted for more than half (53.60%) of the market share in the 7MM.

Ganaxolone is projected to lead the market with the largest market share in 2030.

In the coming years, CDD market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CDD R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for CDD. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the CDD market.

Companies Mentioned



Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Ovid Therapeutics/Takeda

Zogenix

PTC Therapeutics

