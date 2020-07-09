Research Triangle Park, NC, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy®), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced that it will begin accepting applications for franchise licenses in new markets across the country. Founded and headquartered in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, Spiffy has expanded to offer a robust set of services - including wash, detail, disinfection, oil change, tires, and fleet fueling - in 17 major metropolitan areas.

Despite their coverage nationwide, a third of all service requests come from outside of Spiffy’s established markets - leading the company to broaden its supply with franchising.

“We started Spiffy 6 years ago with the idea to leverage digital technologies to disrupt the existing automotive service industry,” said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO, “We’ve seen tremendous demand and our move into franchising opens the door for an army of enthusiastic entrepreneurs to join us as we provide a digital 10X better customer experience.”

Prospective Spiffy franchise owners gain the benefits of joining a company with established practices from years of experience.

Wingo continued, “As a 4-time serial entrepreneur and co-founder of ChannelAdvisor where thousands of our customers were also digital commerce entrepreneurs, I’m really excited to help Spiffy franchisees build successful businesses in this exploding digital services space. We believe that we are in a great position to offer a unique opportunity with unparalleled support to potential franchisees.”

That support includes upfitting service vehicles with proprietary equipment designs by the Spiffy Labs team. Appointment booking and monitoring are handled via in-house software development. Franchisees also have access to a seasoned leadership team and a suite of corporate support resources - including accounting, customer service, and marketing.

“This is a crucial moment for Spiffy,” added Connor Finnegan, VP of Strategy. “We’ve been steadily growing towards this milestone since we secured additional funding last year, and have been in contact with many individuals looking to learn more about operating under our brand. We’re eager to expand our reach with many talented operators across the country!”

If you’re interested in learning more about the franchising opportunities with Spiffy, visit www.getspiffy.com/franchise to request more information.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa, and Baltimore-Washington. Customers everywhere can purchase Spiffy disinfection solutions at ​www.spiffydisinfectionstore.com​.

Attachments

Grayson Leverenz Get Spiffy, Inc. 919-500-2481 grayson@getspiffy.com